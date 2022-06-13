Toby Keith Reveals Secret Stomach Cancer Battle In Shocking Instagram Post

On Sunday, Toby Keith took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that he has been fighting a private battle with stomach cancer.

The country music star explained in the post he’s been keeping his diagnosis secret for six months now as he sought treatment:

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.”

How can anyone prepare for something like that?!

However, the 60-year-old singer seems to be in relatively good spirits amid his treatments, which he assures fans are helping. He went on to say in his post:

“So far, so good.”

That’s obviously a really good sign at six months. Glad to hear he’s fighting and the procedures are doing what they need to do!

We know Toby was already personally connected to the fight against cancer as he established the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006, which provides cost-free care and housing for pediatric cancer patients, so it’s all the more heartbreaking to hear about his personal diagnosis.

The Red Solo Cup singer had been on tour for his latest album, Peso In My Pocket, and was actually scheduled to perform at RibFest in Wheaton, Illinois on June 17, but as of now his tour page on the official Toby Keith website appears to be blank.

It seems Keith is cancelling or postponing all dates for now in order to focus on his cancer battle and recovery. We’re guessing that’s why he finally decided to go public with the diagnosis. He was scheduled to perform at the Ohio State Fair next month on July 28, but after his announcement, their Twitter page came out to explain his absence:

“Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer. Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster for his #ohiostatefair show on July 28, which has been cancelled, will be automatically refunded.”

The Tweet also explained that information regarding an alternate concert is “forthcoming.”

In his own post, Toby promised fans he’d be back, signing off:

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T.”

See the full post (below):

Such devastating news, but it seems like he’s staying positive. Whether you’re a fan of Toby or not, one thing we can all agree on is that cancer f**king sucks!

What do you think of Toby’s announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Images via Toby Keith/Instagram & The Toby Keith Foundation]