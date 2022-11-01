Tom Brady Calls Divorce With Gisele Bündchen 'Very Amicable Situation' -- But Doesn't Think He Did Anything Wrong??

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce last Friday, it was already finalized. They were done. But we’re still trying to catch up!

In the past few days we’ve been hearing from sources close to either side of the couple, about how they’re handling it. She’s doing fine, maybe better than him… Lots of talk. But what about straight from the horse’s mouth?

Tom has a podcast in which he routinely talks about winning and losing: Sirius XM‘s Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. And while that usually pertains to his NFL career, this time there was an elephant in the room he just couldn’t ignore. His co-host Jim Gray didn’t beat around the bush, setting him up with the prompt:

“Tommy, there’s an awful lot going on in your life away from the football field. You’re a very public figure and your personal life spills over. It’s created, I’m sure, a number of challenges for you this season.”

Tom opened up for the first time about the split since his announcement post on Monday’s episode, calling the marriage breakup “a very amicable situation” as he compared himself to other working dads:

“Yeah, Jim, you know, I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Inneresting. He insists, contrary to what certain sources have said, that football comes second! He continued:

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

No one has impugned his dad skills — but there are those who’ve said he wasn’t giving Gisele enough attention – and specifically not making her feel heard. But he clearly believes he did enough. And maybe that’s the problem?

Elaborating on “compartmentalizing” the two halves, he said:

“Well, I think that’s what being a professional is. I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So it’s, I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is, you know, you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors. Even though we’re on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that’s out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you’re giving all you can to the team and, you know, everyone’s going through different things.”

And at home?

“We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

If Tom thinks he did anything wrong, at least when it comes to the balance between his career and his home life, he’s certainly not letting on. You can listen to the full episode HERE.

