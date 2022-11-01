Gisele Bündchen Gave Tom Brady 'A Lot Of Opportunities To Fix Things' -- But He Was 'Too Late'

It looks like Gisele Bündchen is having an easier time with this split than Tom Brady…

As you know, the quarterback and the supermodel announced on Friday they’re officially parting ways after their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Plenty of sources have said it was Brady’s refusal to quit the NFL — and Bündchen’s supposed ultimatum of quit the game or quit our marriage — that broke the two apart. But we’ve also heard more than a few times that there were issues for quite a long time…

Gisele doesn’t seem to be taking it too hard, though! Why? Well, a source claimed to People on Monday she’s been living the single life for a while now! Along with seeing a spiritual healer after the divorce came to the forefront, the source said she’s been living for herself while “Tom played football” for years. In fact, the insider claimed she’s been dealing with the issues which have been “plaguing” her for a while. We can’t be sure how long this has been going on, but with Tom’s long career on the field and their 13 year marriage — it’s possible these feelings have been stewing for a lot longer than anyone realized…

Related: Travis Scott Seen Partying Solo In Miami After Accusation He Cheated On Kylie Jenner!

We’re really glad to hear the fashion icon is getting on well, especially since she has the support of her children, but it’s not looking like her ex hubby is as ready to move on as she is. A second source claimed to the outlet on Monday the 45-year-old was really trying to fix things “near the end” of the relationship:

“[Tom] was trying to make things work, and to make things right. But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late. [Gisele] gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t.”

Oof

It’s pretty clear his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a big reason the pair experienced such turmoil between them — and the insider pretty much confirms what we’ve all been thinking:

“[He] wasn’t as attentive as he should’ve been. That’s what [she] wanted: to be heard. And he wasn’t hearing her.”

The source then went on to say Brady was too busy “following his passion” — and even though the unnamed insider agrees following his passion is “good” for him — it left his (now ex) wife feeling ignored, like he literally “wasn’t hearing what she was saying”. A close source to the football player himself confirmed his passion for the sport:

“When he’s in the middle of a season, [he] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football. Tom is more like that than anyone.”

It’s kind of hard to keep that up when you have a family to attend to, though! There’s got to be a balance somewhere…

Innerestingly, another insider disagrees altogether — they claim the insinuation Tom was too preoccupied with the game is total bulls**t:

“He was always there for her and the kids. Even during football. He’s an anomaly because he’s played for so long. Yes, he worked just like any parent worked, but he always spends a great deal of time with his family.”

Hmm. Seems like these sources disagree completely — we have to wonder whether we’re seeing the literal exact same argument the couple has been having play out among their confidants!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]