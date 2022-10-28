Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Already Finalized The Divorce -- Read Their Statements!!

The end of an era.

After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have not only secretly filed for divorce, but it’s already been finalized! On Friday, the couple each put out their own statements, which they respectively posted on their Instagram Stories, revealing the not-so-surprising news.

As we’ve previously reported, things apparently got pretty nasty when lawyers got involved due to the estranged couple’s “immense wealth and property all over the world,” a source explained to Page Six at the time. However, when it comes to custody of their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, they’re “not battling,” as “they both want joint custody.”

Related: Gisele Apparently Gave Tom An Ultimatum…

Tom wrote today about the “painful” life update in his post to followers:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly as for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele shared a similar message with fans:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with my whole heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you, Gisele”

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported the couple would be filing documents today, and little did they know how far Tom and Gisele had gotten! The outlet spoke with direct sources that explained the two have finally reached a settlement to end their marriage. They further explained that their lawyers have been working with a mediator to square up the property settlement and custody, and have reportedly come to terms, noting the divorce document will be short and its terms will remain confidential and sealed.

The unnamed source also mentioned Gisele has been spending a lot of time in Miami and visiting a spiritual healer, while Tom continues to struggle through his toughest NFL season in years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This news of their divorce comes one day after the football star’s third consecutive loss — something that hasn’t happened since 2002… Could the TikTok rumors of Gisele being a witch be true?! Or, more realistically, has the pro athlete just been battling heartbreak?



We just hope this is truly the best decision for them and they can continue to amicably co-parent their children. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via FayesVision/WENN]