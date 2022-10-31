Gisele Bündchen Doing Fine After Tom Brady Divorce Because She's 'Lived Her Own Life For Years'

Single life isn’t going to be very new to Gisele Bündchen…

A source is opening up about the model’s state of mind following the official end of her marriage with Tom Brady on Friday. After weeks of speculation and fighting, the couple finalized their divorce late last week with a Florida judge signing off on their terms, calling their relationship “irretrievably broken.” Oof.

Related: Pete Davidson Favorite As Gamblers Bet On Who Gisele Will Date Next!

Getting candid about the pair’s marital issues, a source told People on Monday:

“Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time.”

Tom’s been “plaguing her”? Ouch.

While her split from the Super Bowl champion “was hard at first,” she’s doing okay now that it’s legal. The insider insisted that “enough time has passed that she is settling in” to this new phase of her life. But it won’t be as different from her life as a married woman as you might think!

According to the confidant, the former Victoria’s Secret angel has unfortunately had too much practice living life without a man by her side. They dished:

“[She] has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

Wow. Kinda sad when you put it like that! No wonder she was upset when the quarterback decided to un-retire after a very brief hiatus from the sport. She really thought they were going to be able to do more together but nope!

With hopes of a reconciliation squashed for good, the former couple is turning their attention to their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom’s also dad to Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. The little ones are Gisele’s “main focus and priority” right now. They’re also the reason she’s doing so well! The insider said:

“Her mood is up and jovial around [the kids].”

The insider noted that “having them with her has helped her move ahead,” continuing:

“Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around.”

Aw!

Related: Sylvester Stallone Says Split With Jennifer Flavin Was A ‘Tumultuous Time’

According to the confidant, “nothing is more important than” the kids’ “happiness” during this very difficult time for the family. Thankfully, Gisele and Tom haven’t argued over custody and they plan to co-parent as amicably as possible through the transition. The source sounds hopeful for the future, noting:

“They [the kids] will be with both parents and should come out of this in good shape.”

We hope so!

A second source spotted the model and her kids on a recent shopping trip in Miami Beach and recalled the mother “looked beautiful and seemed fine.” They explained:

“You would never know she was going through a split from her husband.”

We’re sure in private she’s dealing with a lot. No matter how much she may have been ready for a divorce, making it official after 13 years of marriage brings up a lot of feelings. To distract herself from any heartbreak, the Brazilian “is also eager to continue with her own career and interests” — and she’s well on her way! The insider teased:

“She has a full plate and lots of support.”

It’ll be interesting to see where they both go from here! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Tom Brady/Instagram]