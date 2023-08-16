Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Basically Vanish For 48-Hour London Hotel Getaway! Steamy!

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are making the most of their new romance!

The duo went off across the pond on Sunday and Monday to a hotspot in London to spend some quality time. And thankfully, paparazzi cameras were there to document everything that went on! Well, when they stepped out in public, at least. Which wasn’t very often!! LOLz!!

According to pics posted via DailyMail.com, the 46-year-old former NFL star and the 37-year-old supermodel holed up for a 48-hour period in the ritzy Twenty Two Hotel in the Mayfair area of London.

Per reports from the scene, Brady first got to the hotel at about 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday morning. He reportedly drove into London from the city of Birmingham, where he had flown in on Saturday. The evening he got into the country, he had watched Birmingham City FC — the team for which he serves as the new Chairman of its Advisory Board — defeat Leeds United 1-0 before heading down to London.

Once in the UK’s capital, the pair then stayed in the hotel for the better part of two days. According to that news outlet, very early on Tuesday morning, they each popped out of separate entrances and made their moves away. Shayk left a side entrance at about 7:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday while trying to keep things low-key. Then, a few minutes after that, Brady walked out of a separate side entrance and hopped in a car to catch a flight out of London and back to the US.

And that’s it! Not much word on what they did with their 48-hour London getaway other than laying low and keeping out of the public eye. We can take a few guesses though! Ha!!

TBF, Shayk did step out of the hotel very briefly on Monday morning. She left for less than two hours that morning before returning quietly. But she was alone — no Tom in sight — and quickly and smoothly popped back inside to privacy once more just as soon as she had left.

This London rendezvous has a lot of similarities to a late July outing these two took in El Lay. As Perezcious readers will recall, Brady and Shayk hooked up in west Los Angeles, where the former New England Patriots signal caller picked up the model momma from a hotel there and drove her to his mansion in town. They stayed at the crib all day and into the night before re-emerging from that outing the following morning together, where paparazzi cameras snapped PDA pics of the duo in a car.

No PDA shots in London this week, sadly. But the hotel outing alone certainly tells the story, doesn’t it?! You can see pics from Tom and Irina’s respective hotel walk-outs HERE, by the way.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

