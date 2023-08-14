Irina Shayk Cutting Out Pals To Nix Leaks About Tom Brady Romance: 'She Really Wants This To Work'

Irina Shayk is doing whatever it takes to make sure she gives every opportunity to her new romantic pursuit of Tom Brady — even if that means cutting out friends!!!

The 37-year-old supermodel has been building her chemistry with the 46-year-old ex-NFL superstar all summer long. And while all the headlines we’ve been tracking have covered their super-fascinating (and super-subtle) pursuits of each other, it now sounds like if it were up to Irina, there would be no more headlines at all!

According to a surprising new Monday morning report in Page Six, insiders are claiming the Russian-born supermodel has been quickly and quietly nixing connections to acquaintances and even closer pals to ensure nobody leaks key romance details to the media!

An insider told the outlet that Irina has “narrowed her inner circle” down to a more manageable amount of very close and trusted friends and confidantes “so there are no leaks” involving Brady. The source explained Irina’s apparent mindset regarding the former New England Patriots football star:

“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off.”

That insider went on to add how Irina apparently has high hopes for what may come between her and Gisele Bündchen‘s ex-husband.

The news outlet’s mole explained how the Russian model is putting a lot of hope and optimism into her chemistry with Tom. The insider even went so far as to call him her “white whale” while explaining how badly she wants the romance to grow:

“She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Whoa!

Those are some pretty lofty quotes with some seriously high expectations. Especially for something that has only been going on for the better part of the summer! Ya know?!

Of course, up to this point, Irina and Tom have had varied success on the keeping-things-a-secret front. Back in late July, paparazzi cameras caught them cozying up in a car during a long weekend they duo enjoyed together at Tom’s house in El Lay.

But then just four days after that sighting went viral, cameras were not around when the model and the football star met up for a very secret sushi date in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC. Heck, that outing was only outed to the press nearly a full week after it happened. So, insiders were definitely left out of the loop on that one. Maybe Irina is getting her way then??

What do U make of her apparent desire to keep headlines to a minimum, Perezcious readers?! Think it’ll work? And what about that “white whale” comment?! Jeez!!!

Sound OFF with all your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

