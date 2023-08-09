Gisele Bündchen Openly Admits 'Breakups Are Never Easy' Amid Ex Tom Brady's Pursuit Of Irina Shayk!

Gisele Bündchen is telling it like it is.

The 43-year-old supermodel is the subject of Vogue Brasil‘s August 2023 cover shoot and accompanying interview, and she’s got a lot to say about where she’s been — and where she’s going.

Of course, the model momma has been front-and-center in headlines for a while now after her split from now-ex-husband Tom Brady and, more recently, his pursuit of another supermodel in Irina Shayk. And interestingly enough, Gisele addresses that whole situation head-on in this Vogue Brasil chat!!

Now, she doesn’t call out Irina or Tom by name in it or anything. (As a longtime veteran of interviews, she knows better than that!) But she does openly admit that the breakup has been tough on her.

Gisele — who has son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the former football QB — said this about it (translated from her native Portuguese) to the mag:

“I have always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. Breakups are never easy, especially when there is a whole media speculating every step. I tried to focus on my children, on my health and on my projects and dreams.”

Never easy indeed! And especially not when you’re one of the most famous supermodels in the world formerly married to the best football player of his generation!

Much of the rest of the convo focused upon Gisele’s personal health choices — like cutting out coffee, cigarettes, and wine. She explained that her former days smoking while very young in the modeling industry were born out of trying to fit in with those around her when.

But as she now realizes, she didn’t really need to do that:

“Since I was 20 years old, I have never smoked again. The cigarette happened in my life because I wanted to fit into a group, in a world, that had nothing to do with me. As soon as I freed myself from this and the evil I did, I never came back. In recent years, I drank wine sporadically, but it’s been almost two years since I’ve drunk. Alcohol impairs immunity and, consequently, health. I also don’t drink coffee anymore.”

And she continued:

“Chocolate, on the other hand, is an old love, but as I know that sugar is not good, as rarely and only half-bitter chocolate, and not those full of fats and various unknown ingredients. I can say that the candy is still where I slip sometimes, especially when I’m in Brazil, where there are a thousand wonderful sweets everywhere.”

We agree with that part! LOLz!

The kicker to tie it all together, then, was this ominous reference to “difficult times” and suffering through adversity to get to a better spot:

“I had to go through difficult times to understand the importance of making healthier choices for my life.”

Difficult times, indeed…

Of course, it sounds like she’s doing a lot better now after her recharging and rejuvenating trip to her home country this past week. And it sounds like her ex-husband is doing a lot better, too, after his own life-changing trip to Africa. And, you know, the whole Irina pursuit! Yeah…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

You can read Gisele’s full Vogue Brasil Q&A at the link HERE!

