Tom Brady Spotted Having HEATED Phone Call Hours After He Reveals (Second) Retirement! Whoa!

What’s on your mind, TB12?

On Wednesday, Tom Brady made things official — again — and retired from the NFL. Of course, he’s already been there once. So it remains to be seen if this retirement will stick, considering the first one didn’t. But it’s official for now, and Tom is getting on with his life!

Sadly for him, though, that doesn’t seem to be going so well. On Wednesday afternoon, hours after he made his retirement official, the 45-year-old quarterback was spotted hanging out at his daughter Vivian Lake Brady‘s horse riding lesson. While she was doing her thing in the saddle, Tom was busy talking on the phone with somebody. And the conversation was BAD!!!

At one point, according to paparazzi video taken at the riding lesson, Tom could be seen “screaming into his headphones” as he was having “an animated conversation” with somebody on the phone. According to DailyMail.com, which snapped pics and video of the football star, Tom “started yelling and gesturing angrily” while he was talking on the phone. He even went so far as “spitting in rage” during one part of the conversation.

But don’t just take our word for it! Ch-ch-check out Tom’s tirade for yourself HERE.

Yikes!!!

What’s up, Tom?! Is retirement already going badly?? Is there some drama with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen that we ought to know about?!

As the outlet noted, Tom appeared to calm down once again by the time Vivian’s lesson was over. So whatever it was didn’t have him down in the dumps for too long. Still… what a crazy thing. Temper, temper, temper! We’ve seen it before!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

