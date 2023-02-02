Gisele Bündchen Is 'Sincerely Happy' For Tom Brady’s Retirement But 'Moved On With Her Life Quite A While Ago'

Does Gisele Bündchen actually wish nothing but the best for Tom Brady?

ICYMI, the 45-year-old football player announced on Wednesday that he was officially retiring from the NFL “for good” this time. It was long overdue, to say the least. He received a ton of support (and hilarious memes) from the public following the announcement – including from Gisele, who commented:

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life”

But is that how she really feels about the news? Those who kept up with the split drama will recall part of the reported catalyst for Tom and Gisele’s divorce was his decision to un-retire from football. We could not blame her if she was feeling a tad annoyed and upset that he chose to move on from the sport now instead of a year ago as planned! However, that is not the case! In fact, a source told People that she is “sincerely happy” for Tom.

But if you were the rare few hoping to see them work things out and get back together after his official retirement? That is wishful thinking because the source insisted the 42-year-old supermodel has closed that chapter with Tom, noting she “is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them.”

“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now.”

Is that some slight shade we’re detecting?!

Instead, it sounds like her top priority is “the welfare and happiness of the children” – 13-year-old Benjamin, 10-year-old Vivian, as well as his 15-year-old son Jack with Bridget Moynahan. The People source said they’re more “interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids,” adding:

“Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents.”

As for Tom’s retirement plans? Well, it sounds like he’s also focusing on co-parenting his three children! An insider for Page Six explained:

“Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now he’s ready to give everything to his family and his new life. His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision.”

They added:

“He never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn’t want a divorce.”

Sorry, Tom! But it’s most likely, in the words of Taylor Swift, you are never, ever, ever getting back together! Oof. Given that, we hate to break it to everyone, but it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to move on like Gisele. The source noted that Tom plans to remain single for now:

“No, he isn’t formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he’s all about the kids.”

It also sounds like he’ll be spending a lot of time in Florida. Tom currently is waiting for his home on the island of Indian Creek, which he reportedly kept as part of his and Gisele’s prenup despite purchasing it together, so the kids can get settled:

“Tom hopes his house on Indian Creek will be finished within six to eight months, if things go to plan. Until then, he is renting. It offers him the privacy he needs, and all the luxury he is used to. Plus it is great for the kids. Most importantly, the area is a great base for him to be able to co-parent his kids with Gisele, as she is settling down nearby also.”

The exes also have been looking at private schools for Vivian and Benjamin separately:

“Gisele has had their kids homeschooled up until now, so it would be a huge deal for the family for their kids to go to a Miami school. It shows they definitely intend to set down their roots in Miami.”

Beyond the family, it sounds like Tom could be interested in some new business ventures. There are rumors he signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be a game analyst next to Kevin Burkhardt. Close friend and local businessman Jeff Soffer, who lives next door to the athlete, reportedly also has been helping him out. The Page Six source said:

“Brady has been spending a lot of time with Soffer, who is extremely well connected in Miami and the business world and has been advising Tom.”

Tom recently has been hanging out with David Beckham, who owns part of the MLS soccer team Inter Miami, and they’ve apparently talked about owning a team:

“Tom and David have become good friends, and David has been talking to Tom about possible team ownership in the future.”

Basically, it looks like Tom is planning on catching up on some quality family time before diving into some new project — something that will undeniably make Gisele happy as she moves on with her life and works on getting back into her career! Reactions, Perezcious? Let us know in the comments below!

