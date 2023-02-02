Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic With Ex Bridget Moynahan & Their Son After Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady is feeling really sentimental right now!

The NFL legend announced his second retirement from football on Tuesday morning, “for good” this time, which wasn’t altogether unexpected. Not only did this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not come close to his GOAT years winning SEVEN Super Bowls, there was also the messy complication of his personal life.

Gisele Bündchen, his wife and the mother of two of his children, filed for divorce late last year — with many blaming his unretirement for their problems. Whether that’s true or not we may never completely know. But it’s pretty clear his attention is divided. His family needs him right now, whatever form that’s going to take.

So when Tom posted a GAZILLION emotional pics with friends and loved ones after announcing his retirement on Instagram, it’s no surprise family was a big focus. And that means his whole family.

Along with all the other photos in his Stories, he included an all-too-rare one with ex Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack. It’s such a cute pic! Real co-parenting goals!

It’s so great to see the two of them getting along so well. Their relationship famously ended pretty messy, as he immediately started dating Gisele after their breakup, before he even found out Bridget was preggers. In fact, Moynahan gave birth nine months after Tom and Gisele got together. Awkward, right?

But like we said, they made it all work! Just look how happy they are now! And he’ll make things work with Gisele, too. That’s why this photo is so apt — it’s like a trophy of his success.

[Image via Tom Brady/Instagram/PNP/WENN.]