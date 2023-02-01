Tom Brady Announces His Retirement AGAIN As Fans Flock To Twitter With Gisele Bündchen Reaction Takes!

Tom Brady is done with football — again.

This time, apparently, it is “for good.” So he said in a new video posted to his Twitter on Wednesday, at least!!

The 45-year-old pro athlete released a brief video on his account very early on Wednesday morning. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion got right to the retirement reveal while alluding to his botched first retirement last year:

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Later in the video, he added:

“I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

You can watch Tom’s quick clip about ending his football career (below):

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Now, as Fox News notes, this retirement announcement comes EXACTLY one year after the former New England Patriots star’s first try at walking away from football. We know how that one went. But Tom insists this one is “for good” and definitely going to stick.

Of course, this comes on the heels of a bad season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went 8-9 under Tom’s guidance and were bounced out of the playoffs immediately. So he threw away his marriage for one year of bad football?! Yikes…

Speaking of that (former) marriage, let’s talk Gisele Bündchen. Tom’s ex trended on Twitter early on Wednesday morning after he revealed that he was walking away from football. As you might expect, fans have THOUGHTS about Gisele’s single life following Tom’s (second) decision to give up the gridiron:

Tom Brady when he realizes his marriage with Gisele fell apart so he could play one last season only to miss the playoffs entirely…pic.twitter.com/z7KiyhKUKM — alex (@AlexUlrichh) February 1, 2023

Gisele to this Tom Brady news pic.twitter.com/k6cDPhmQhV — Phil Spain ???? (@philenespanol) February 1, 2023

tom brady exactly one month from now after his plan to get gisele back doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/OelCAwpscK — kam ???? (@KamKizar) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele’s house to try and rekindle the marriage as Pete Davidson is leaving pic.twitter.com/fM296zCEMq — ????️owered By BlueChew (@skolldaddy) February 1, 2023

Gisele when Tom Brady shows up on the doorstep with roses pic.twitter.com/3XUxzK0yxl — johnny rosie jané ⁷ (@erosinlovee) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady at Gisele’s house right now #tombradyretired pic.twitter.com/pKWDsIBZvB — Kelly Henley (@KellyHenley20) February 1, 2023

This how Brady gonna be at Gisele doorstep by the end of the day pic.twitter.com/noUM5kr9IH — 2023 nfl draft enthusiast (@June__NYC) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady gave up Gisele and his kids for one more nfl season where he lost to the cowboys in the wild card round lmao — John (@iam_johnw) February 1, 2023

Live footage of Gisele and the kids pic.twitter.com/mAnH49byEN — Jagger May (@FantasyBluechip) February 1, 2023

LOLz!!!

You just knew Twitter was going to do its thing…

Reactions to Tom’s retirement reboot, Perezcious readers??

