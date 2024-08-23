Tom Cruise Paying For Suri's EXPENSIVE College Tuition Despite Estrangement!

Tom and Suri Cruise have not had a relationship for a long time, yet he is still involved in the next chapter of her life — financially anyway!

For those who don’t know, the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes is now a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. How time flies, right?! And fortunately for her and her mom, they won’t have to pay a single cent of the super expensive college tuition! That responsibility is all on her father! Despite Tom and Suri’s years-long estrangement, the actor is coughing up the cash for her education all because of the agreement he and Katie made when they got divorced in 2012.

See, the court documents stated that Tom must pay for the teen’s expenses — including “medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs.” And he plans to carry out that promise, no matter the cost! And there’s a hefty price tag attached to her schooling! The annual tuition for Carnegie Mellon is a whopping $65,000! Damn! A friend of the Mission Impossible star told Dailymail.com on Friday:

“Tom is indeed paying for Suri’s tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy. He has never hesitated paying his daughter’s child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation.”

