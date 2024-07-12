Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Has A ‘Non-Existent’ Relationship With Her Older Siblings Due To Scientology!

Suri Cruise didn’t just cut ties with her dad! She apparently also has no relationship with her two older siblings!

The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has not been on good terms with the Mission: Impossible star for years. In fact, Tom not only doesn’t want a relationship with Suri, the way we understand it he’s “not allowed” to have one because she’s not a Scientologist! That strange rule has already caused him to miss out on huge life milestones like her high school graduation. However, the feeling seems mutual! She dropped his last name for her graduation, going as Suri Noelle instead.

Related: Brad Pitt Has ‘Virtually No Contact’ With His & Angelina Jolie’s Older Kids Now!

Now Dailymail.com reports the teenager isn’t just estranged from her father — but also has no relationship with his other children! She reportedly hasn’t seen Isabella and Connor, whom Tom shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, over the past 10 years! And you can probably guess the reason why…

As usual with this family, the main source of their problems all comes back to Scientology. Both Tom’s 31-year-old daughter and 29-year-old son have followed in his footsteps with their dedication to the organization. Since Suri isn’t a Scientologist, they chose not to have a connection with her — like the Top Gun star. In return, the pair “don’t exist” to the teen now! A source told the outlet on Thursday:

“They haven’t had contact in a decade and there are several reasons why. First and foremost is the church of Scientology. Suri’s father and brother do not associate with her because of their devotion to the church, so why would she have a relationship with her siblings?”

Things also have been strained between Suri, Connor, and Isabella for even longer — and not just because of Scientology. The insider claims the older kids felt some “jealousy” and like an “outcast” at times due to Suri being Tom’s biological child while they were adopted:

“Secondly, there is some jealousy from Connor and Isabella when it comes to Suri because she is Tom’s biological child. They are grateful that they were adopted but having no relationship with their mom, her family, Suri and that entire circle has made them feel outcast.”

Oof. That’s a real shame if true. The Dailymail.com source claimed Connor used to be “close” to Suri… until her relationship with Tom fell apart:

“Connor tried to have a relationship with Suri as they were once close, but their relationship is now non-existent. He doesn’t try anymore. Isabella has never been close with Suri.”

Will Connor and Isabella try to reconnect with their younger sister now that she’s 18? Considering Suri does not plan to have contact with Tom now that she’s an adult, even if he tries to “lure” her back, it seems unlikely she’ll reach out to her siblings and vice versa! What do YOU think of the messy Cruise family situation? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, FayesVision/WENN, Will Alexander/WENN, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]