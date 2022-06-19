Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West For Being The ‘Best Dad’ To Their Kids In Father’s Day Tribute

Kim Kardashian is giving a shout-out to Kanye West on Father’s Day!

On Sunday, the 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a tribute to Ye for the special day. Alongside pictures of him and their four children, she wrote:

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

So are Kim and Kanye on better terms now? It seems like it – at least enough to give him a shout-out for the holiday. But as you may recall, she never wrote something up for his birthday this year – which definitely seemed like a major snub as the KarJenners love to celebrate a birthday on social media. So perhaps she was just trying to avoid any more drama by just biting the bullet and posting for Father’s Day?

Nevertheless, Kim and Kanye have been putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids. Most recently, the twosome sat in the stands on Friday night to watch their 9-year-old daughter North West play a basketball game in a multi-purpose gym facility near Thousand Oaks, California. In pictures obtained by TMZ, Kim and Kanye can be seen sitting just a row back from one another and looking intensely as North did her thing on the court. Eyewitnesses also told the outlet that the parents never “made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else.” However, they did speak to each other a couple of times throughout the game – and it “appeared to be cordial.”

But one person missing from the basketball game? TMZ noted that Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson – and that was probably for the best, you know, given that the 45-year-old rapper hasn’t been the biggest stan of Kete.

This is certainly a step in the right direction for their co-parenting relationship. Granted, Kim and Kanye have shown in the past that they can ignore their beef with each other as they attended Saint West’s soccer game back in March and seemed fine then too. But still, this is a good sign for the pair! You can ch-ch-check out the new photos HERE.

Although Kim and Kanye have had a rocky couple of months, the momma of four has made it pretty clear that she will never bad-mouth the Yeezy designer with her kids. She previously explained to Vogue:

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

And she proved that once again with this is Father’s Day tribute. Reactions? Let us know!

