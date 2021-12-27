OMG Tom Holland Likes Post About 'Short Men' Having More SEX!

Here’s an update on Tom Holland’s love life we did not expect!

Like the Spideys that came before him, the latest Peter Parker has been dating his MJ, Zendaya, for a while now (despite being warned against it by Sony boss Amy Pascal). The pair have kept their relationship relatively private, but we’ve gotten some hints about their romance — and their off-the-walls chemistry — from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour.

One notable detail about their relationship that has come up a few times now is that the 5’8″ actor is two inches shorter than his love interest. Not a major difference by any means, but it does sort of go against societal norms. And according to Tom’s social media activity, it’s also a major asset… in the bedroom!

The Marvel star “liked” an Instagram post (captured by CommentsByCelebs, below) last week from LadBible, which featured a photo of of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins. The caption on top of the pic read:

“According to science, short men have more sex.”

LOLz!

We’re not sure if the science behind that holds up, but it must ring true for the 25-year-old!

Fans were very supportive of the infamous “like.” Comments included:

“ yes Tom, our short king ” “i feel like tom forgets he‘s famous” “TOM SAID YUP THATS ME !!!” “Love that for him ” “Why did y’all have to put him on blast like this?! “

Giving his social media stamp of approval isn’t the only time Tom and his lady love have addressed the subject. In a recent roundtable discussion for Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya reflected:

“I guess when I first met [Tom], like I said, I was worried I was going to be too tall for the role. I thought that I was just going to look ridiculous. But then, there were chairs. … I didn’t tell them my height, you know. So it’s not like I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Zendaya, I’m 5’10”.’ I just came in, and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’ But, it ended up working out and I think our height difference is one of the cool things about Peter and MJ.”

As a matter of fact, the British performer revealed on SiriusXM that all the actresses who auditioned for the part were taller than him, suggesting that director Jon Watts “wanted to break the stereotype.” He noted that that “it’s a stupid assumption” that a man needs to be taller than his girlfriend. However, he added that the Euphoria star is “not that much taller” than him:

“Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like — people say, like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”

Not difficult at all, it seems – apparently being on the shorter side is one of this Spider-Man’s superpowers! LOLz!

