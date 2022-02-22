Tom Holland Reveals One Of The Spider-Man Actors Wore A 'Fake Ass' In No Way Home!

Two months after the release of the surprise-filled sequel, Tom Holland can finally share some secrets about Spider-Man: No Way Home — and he’s starting with a particularly cheeky one!

While stopping by Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new film Uncharted, the Marvel star opened up about the latest installation of the Spider-Man franchise that featured (SPOILERS!!!) the return of previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Although the “new guy” Spidey admitted he still gets nervous talking about his predecessors’ presences in the film, which hit theaters in December, he was more than willing to share one tiny tidbit about the Spider-Men: one of them apparently had a fake butt in his Spidey suit!

The 25-year-old told host Seth Meyers:

“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.”

Gasp!

Holland went on to imply that he wasn’t the one with the prosthetic junk in his trunk, adding:

“I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that’s not real.’”

So that leaves Andrew or Tobey. We’ll investigate this further by re-examining all the butt shots in No Way Home (no need to thank us) — but who do U think it is?

Ch-ch-check out Tom’s hilarious reveal plus more Spider-Man secrets (below)!

