Emma Stone Makes Super Rare Comment About Ex Andrew Garfield!

We didn’t have Emma Stone talking about her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield on our 2025 bingo cards!

You may recall that the pair met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in December 2010. And just like their predecessors, Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, Emma, who played Gwen Stacy, and Andrew, who portrayed Peter Parker, began dating! They were confirmed as a couple in June 2011 and were together for several years! However, Emma and Andrew didn’t last. They sadly broke up for good in October 2015.

And although they are exes, Emma has nothing but great things to say about him! The actress sat down for Vogue’s Life in Looks, which was posted to YouTube on Thursday. While talking about the yellow Versace dress (see above) she wore to the 2014 premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in London, she mentioned Andrew in a super rare comment:

“I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everybody I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field, and [director] Marc Webb was wonderful. It was a really special time in my life.”

Aww!!!

Looking back, Emma shared that she has “the fondest memories” with the film franchise, and it is all because of the people she met:

“So, that’s the recurring theme is the people, more than kind of, like, the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long. And so I have only, like, the fondest memories of this whole experience.”

The downside of the whole thing for Emma, though? It was the press tours! She explained:

“I don’t really know how people do it. I remember it being like, nine countries in maybe two weeks, and you’re functioning in a state of jet lag never previously known to you. I felt truly psychotic the entire time. So, I’m half dead in this picture, but I love the look.”

It is a stunning gown! But what do we love most about this moment? How Emma still speaks so fondly about Andrew, even though they are no longer an item! It’s just so sweet! Watch her talk about The Amazing Spider-Man experience (below):

And just an FYI, Andrew also speaks so highly of Emma! He told Vanity Fair back in 2017:

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. It’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Ugh! They are such post-breakup goals, even after all these years later! What are your reactions,Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Sean Thorton/MEGA/WENN]