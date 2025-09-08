Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield Aghast! Ayo Edebiri Expertly Claps Back After Being Excluded In SHOCKING Interview Moment!

What the f**k??

Over the weekend, a new interview with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri dropped online as part of their press tour for the new Luca Guadagnino movie After the Hunt. And it left EVERYONE shook.

At one point in the chat, uploaded on Friday, an Italian journalist named Federica Polidoro asked Julia and Andrew a question. Just the two of them, specifically. Despite their co-star, the super talented Ayo sitting right next to them. And even worse, the question involved Black Lives Matter! And Ayo was explicitly left out:

“In your opinion, what [have] we lost during the politically correct era and what [do] we have to expect in Hollywood after the Me Too Movement and the Black Lives Matter are done. The two of you, Andrew and Julia.”

OK, not only was it horrifying that she cut out the Emmy-winning The Bear star, that entire question’s premise is effed! Me Too and BLM are “done”? They were just part of a “politically correct era” that’s over? And framing them like they’re a bad thing?!?

Andrew immediately turned his whole body around to face Julia and Ayo as he uncomfortably laughed. He was NOT going to answer any of that! Julia was similarly stunned and at a loss for words. They really couldn’t believe their ears!

The Erin Brockovich star then turned to Ayo, who began:

“Well, um…”

She was flummoxed. They all were! So junket vet Julia leaned forward and asked the journalist to repeat herself — because how could she have said something THAT racist and anti-feminist, right? Julia urged:

“Can you repeat that? And with your sunglasses on, I can’t tell which of us you’re talking to.”

Wow, she really gave this woman a chance to make sure she wasn’t just addressing the two white actors about the Black Lives Matter question. But this lady was not interested in the lifeline she was being thrown! Federica clarified:

“The question was for Julia and Andrew. Now that the Me Too era and the Black Lives Matter [movement] are done, what do we have to expect in Hollywood? And what we lost, if we lost something, with the politically correct era.”

Yep, she really thinks those very important and needed movements are over. We guess because Trump got re-elected? Like seriously… HUH?!

Julia immediately called her out on the idea of these movements being over, insisting:

“It’s not done.”

At the same time, Ayo clapped back at the insulting question AND the intentional exclusion! She replied:

“Yeah, I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful it’s not for me, but I just am curious. I don’t think it’s done. I don’t think it’s done at all.”

This interview is proof we clearly still need people fighting for equal treatment. Jeezus. Ayo explained her viewpoint further:

“I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there’s work being done by activists, by people, every day, that’s beautiful, important work that’s not finished — that’s really, really, really active for a reason, ’cause this world is really charged. And that work isn’t finished at all.”

The 29-year-old comedian went on:

“Maybe there’s not mainstream coverage in the way that there might have been, daily headlines in the way that it might have been eight or so years ago, but I don’t think that it means that the work is done. That’s what I would say.”

Well said!

Andrew chimed in to agree, noting “the movements are still absolutely alive, as you say, just maybe not as labeled and covered, or witnessed or magnified as much.” See the conversation (below):

Both the shocking question AND Ayo’s poised response went viral. Reacting to the interview, viewers wrote on X (Twitter):

“Aside from Ayo Edebiri being a superstar class act, if I was a journalist and made Julia Roberts lean forward and speak to me this sternly I would simply turn in my media badge, fill my pockets with rocks and walk into the ocean” “sorry including andrew garfield and not ayo edebiri who is both BLACK and a WOMAN in a question about MeToo and Black Lives Matter is actual insanity ” “One thing we’re not talking enough about: how Ayo Edebiri *had* to be gracious in dealing with this appalling behavior and question because she would’ve been criticized for being ‘unprofessional’ or ‘rude’ or every other dogwhistle in the bag.” “Ayo spittin’ facts! Love the passion, girl!” “Shorter version: ‘Hey, fellow white people, aren’t you glad that BLM stuff is over? That was crazy, right?'” “Kudos to all three! When Andrew turned to the women, and Julia squared up to the reporter, and Ayo dropped the mic….. No notes”

The Black Lives Matter Movement’s page also expressed:

“Asking 2 white actors about BLM and #MeToo (both founded by Black women) while deliberately excluding the Black woman sitting right beside them is the definition of petty racism. Shoutout to Ayo Edebiri for shutting it down with power and grace. And for the record, BLM is alive, well, and not going anywhere.”

Federica has responded to the criticism her interview has faced — and let’s just say, it doesn’t sound like she understand what went wrong! The Golden Globes voter slammed the racism allegations and the “violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying” she has experienced since this questioning went viral, writing on Instagram on Sunday:

“I would like to clarify that, rather than focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion continues solely on how I should have phrased the question. All the contributions from those present were reported in full in the published interview, without any omissions. To date, I am not aware of any protocol that dictates the order in which questions must be asked in an interview. Censoring or delegitimizing questions considered ‘uncomfortable’ does not fall within the practice of democracy. Only the Journalists’ Association is authorized to evaluate the work of professionals in the field, not social media tribunals.”

You don’t have to delegitimize a question like that. It’s illegitimate enough on its own. And excluding Ayo from the question?? Like, the problem isn’t just about asking a question that wrongheaded — but who she did (and didn’t) ask it to!

But she’s not going to hear that criticism. You can tell because she continued:

“In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives. Journalism’s role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility.”

Shocker. The real racists are the Black people complaining about being sidelined and oppressed to their faces?

What this woman is doing isn’t journalism. At best it’s being a provocateur seeking controversy. At worst — and more likely — it’s propagandism masquerading as “just asking questions.” Gross. Read her full statement:

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

To learn more about civil rights issues, check out https://www.splcenter.org/.

