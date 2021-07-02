Twitter Absolutely FREAKS OUT After Pictures Surface Of Tom Holland & Zendaya Making Out!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have seemingly confirmed they’re dating, and people are absolutely losing their minds over the big news!

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars were caught in the middle of a steamy make-out session inside a car while driving around El Lay on Thursday. Other snapshots showed the pair hanging out together, with the 24-year-old actress rocking a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms. Holland, meanwhile, dressed down in a white T-shirt, blue flannel, and drawstring pants. They were also seen spending time with her momma Claire Stoermer in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE!

Wow, the Spider-Man franchise really has a way of spinning on-screen chemistry into real-life relationships! Fans first had Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, then Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, and now confirmation with Zendaya and Tom. It is totally crazy, but it also feels like we’ve been waiting for this to happen for a long time.

As you may know, there have been rumors for years that the colleagues were romantically involved after they worked on Spider-Man Homecoming in 2017. A source even confessed to People that Zendaya and Tom were an item, saying:

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Another insider added at the time:

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

However, both stars slammed the ongoing dating speculation and explained in interviews that they were just “friends.” Zendaya even poked fun at the idea on social media, tweeting out:

“My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! Hbu @TomHolland1996???”

To which Holland responded:

“@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

So perhaps that so-called friendship turned into a little something more after they wrapped up filming Spider-Man: No Way Home?! Who knows! But there seems to be a lot of folks who are excited about this new Hollywood couple. Many social media users took to Twitter to share their joyous and hilarious reactions after the images went live. Take a gander at some of the best responses (below):

After years we finally got tom and zendaya dating like TOMDAYA NATION WON pic.twitter.com/ze4AfmoSvk — ????????????????????♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) July 2, 2021

even if tom and zendaya are doing PR idc, I'm still gonna eat this up. this is fun pic.twitter.com/W5pRZdcGR5 — Simi ???? (@maggiesxrose) July 2, 2021

tom and zendaya there’s no going back like you’re in too deep now

pic.twitter.com/tNIRfNNTkc — CLOSED. (@parkerinbloom) July 2, 2021

tom and zendaya watching us go up in flames after leaked photos pic.twitter.com/B1HDOnI5cL — ً bea ❀ mf flop era (@BARNESVINYL) July 2, 2021

Me after seeing tom and zendaya making out pic.twitter.com/Ne8srD2DVB — ✨georgia✨trash era (@defjamrec1) July 2, 2021

me opening twitter to see my tl freaking out over tom and zendaya kissing pic.twitter.com/eh24eATtCB — dee | loki spoilers ४ (@CLARKAVOY) July 2, 2021

tom and zendaya together actually happening I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/FZc93bR5OU — ⧗ 6 (@Anawhor3) July 2, 2021

tom and zendaya really are dating like wow…. pic.twitter.com/lmwVqCACrF — alex (@shhurii) July 2, 2021

me opening twitter and seeing tom and zendaya kissing al over my tl pic.twitter.com/5ULCLigBm6 — kea | ४ (@GoldenxHabit) July 2, 2021

I DIDNT WANNA BE THE KIND OF PERSON THAT SHIPS PEOPLE BUT TOM AND ZENDAYA YOU KNOW THE FRICKIN VIBES MOTHERFRICKERS WE WIN pic.twitter.com/U2IJBs4ltO — anika fiesta blm (@anikafiesta) July 2, 2021

me after seeing the pics with tom and zendaya pic.twitter.com/FDSDVCN8b6 — keke (@kekethiaa) July 2, 2021

Reactions to Zendaya and Tom potentially confirming their relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lexi Jones/WENN]