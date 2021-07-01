OMG Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Were Spotted Out On Dinner Date Together!

Wait a minute, is there a new Hollywood couple in our very midst?! It appears so as Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were just spotted enjoying a night out on the town together!

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the stars were seen leaving a popular celebrity restaurant called Giorgio Baldi around the same time on Wednesday. The outlet reported that the 46-year-old actress and 31-year-old musician (born Abel Tesfaye) spent several hours dining at the Los Angeles hot spot with each other. Angelina rocked a black dress and a beige trench coat while The Weeknd sported a denim jacket over a black shirt and jeans. Very chic, if we do say so ourselves! You can ch-ch-check out the photos of the duo HERE.

Who could have seen this potential pairing coming? We certainly didn’t! In fact, there had been rumblings that Angie might have been rekindling things with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, as she was seen going to his Brooklyn apartment with a bottle of fancy wine last month. Hm, maybe they tried and realized it still doesn’t work? Or maybe she wants to play the field?

As for the details of Angelina and Abel’s dinner date, well, they are still unknown. It could be romantic, indeed…

However, it is also possible they were just meeting up for business purposes. The Canadian crooner has been expanding his career into the acting sphere after starring in films such as Uncut Gems. He actually plans to make his television debut in an upcoming drama series for HBO called The Idol. A source explained to Page Six of Angelina and The Weeknd’s shared meal:

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

So it’s likely the singer may have just been asking the Maleficent star for some acting tips. But not going to lie, this potentially unexpected romance has us very intrigued!

As you may know, the two have a history of dating celebs. Angelina famously got hitched to Brad Pitt in 2014 until they decided to call it quits in 2016. They were legally declared single by the court in April 2019 but have been ensnared in a nasty custody battle over five of their children — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Viviene, and Knox. Maddox, who is 19, no longer is a part of their custody arrangements. She was also married to Miller, as we mentioned, and Billy Bob Thornton — AKA blood necklace guy.

For his part, The Weeknd had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Bella Hadid for years before finally breaking up in August 2019. He also briefly courted Selena Gomez in between his dating hiatus with the model in 2017.

We’ll have to keep a close eye out for these two going forward. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are Angelina and Abel dating, or was this just a work meeting? What are your reactions to this potential coupling? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

