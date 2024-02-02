WHAT?! Tom Sandoval Is Dating... Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex??

Tom Sandoval appears to no longer be a single man…

According to TMZ on Thursday, the 41-year-old controversial Vanderpump Rules star is dating 31-year-old model Victoria Lee Robinson. The couple has been an official item for about a month now. While sources insisted to the outlet that this is not a serious relationship at this time, they interestingly noted there is “potential” for Victoria and Sandoval to ramp things up. Hmm… An insider speaking to People further added that “they’ve been hanging out and enjoying their time together.” Wow!!

Now, Victoria’s name may sound familiar to some! She has worked with the Ford Modeling Agency. Oh, and then there’s this little tidbit: she previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio when she was — as you can guess — under the age of 25!!

She was 23 years old at the time she dated the A-lister. The two were first romantically linked in 2016 when they were spotted leaving an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s tour in New York City. Flash forward to December of 2023, and Victoria was seen hanging out with Sandoval. TMZ reported that they went to a food festival in Los Angeles together — though they supposedly were just friends at the time. Now, things have blossomed into a relationship!

Sandoval even posted a video and photo to Instagram Stories of the pair getting cozy at Schwartz & Sandy’s on Wednesday. In one clip, the reality star walked over to his new girl who was sitting on a couch, and she wrapped her arm around his neck before planting a kiss on his cheek. Another picture of the duo featured them snuggling up to each other. Those sure seem like tell-tale signs, don’t they?! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Welp…!

Good luck with this guy, Victoria! Of course, we all remember well how Sandoval is best known as the infamous VPR star who cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her close friend and co-star Rachel Leviss. Following the massive cheating scandal, the Bravolebrity swore that he never wanted to have an affair again. But is what they say true: once a cheater, always a cheater?? Will there be fireworks in the future for Victoria or someone else?!

We suppose time will tell… and until then, we’ll see how this romance plays out! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Tom Sandoval/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]