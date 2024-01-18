Tom Sandoval Has A Message For Ex Rachel Leviss As She Continues Dishing On Scandoval!

Tom Sandoval has a message for his ex! Rachel Leviss, whom he cheated with, not Ariana Madix whom he cheated on.

Despite not returning for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Rachel has been vocal about the show and Scandoval her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue. As she speaks out, Sandoval must be annoyed at the 29-year-old for not letting the story die down. We hate to break it to Tom, but the likelihood of that happening anytime soon was slim in the first place since the new season is premiering soon. Not to mention he’s currently in a major lawsuit battle with his other ex, about the very house in which he often cheated. So yeah, he’s not getting away from Scandoval in the foreseeable future!

Related: Rachel Says Tom Schwartz Knew About Sandoval Affair ‘Since The Very Beginning’!

However, it would be easier for him, at least, if Rachel wasn’t hopping on a podcast each week to share her side of the story. He just wants her to move on at this point! While attending the premiere of the new season on Wednesday, Sandoval told People:

“She obviously didn’t come back on the show. I’m hoping she just moves on, you know. Finds her peace, and I’m wishing her the best.”

We highly doubt Rachel will move on from Scandoval now. She needs something to talk about on her podcast — she’s in the business of racking up listeners now! With the new season of the Bravo series approaching, though, Sandoval doesn’t want a repeat of the intense hate he and Rachel got last year, so he also had a message for fans! He shared with the outlet he wants everyone to remember he is “not perfect”:

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face on such a regular basis. It was very, very challenging and very, very just emotional at times. I think after everything, I just want people to remember I’m definitely not perfect.”

Yeah, didn’t need reminding on that score… He continued:

“But I am a human being. I’m not a character, you know? This isn’t the Cubs vs. Cardinals, and I’m not Negan from The Walking Dead. I’m myself whose putting myself out there along with the rest of cast mates. And this just happens to be a s**t time for me, because of what I’ve done.”

Sandoval wouldn’t be in this predicament with fans if he hadn’t cheated for months, gone to extreme lengths to cover it up, and showed very little remorse since getting caught! Just saying! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/Tom Sandoval/YouTube]