Ariana Madix SUES Ex Tom Sandoval To Force Sale Of Their House!

Ariana Madix means business now, Tom Sandoval!

Perezcious readers know that the exes have been living under the same roof for the past year — even though they broke up over his affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss in March 2023. During a recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, Ariana said she wanted to sell the San Fernando Valley residence, which they purchased together for about $2 million in 2019. However, she claimed Sandoval hasn’t been on the same page!

Related: Sandoval RIPS Bakery For Selling Scandoval-Themed Cakes — After It Shuts Down!

You’d think he WOULDN’T want to keep living with his ex-girlfriend anymore! It’s obviouslt bound to be an awkward AF situation after the cheating scandal. But we later came to find out Sandoval DID want to buy her out of the house! But the problem has been all along that the offer the TomTom owner put in for the place “was trash,” according to Ariana. She had countered the offer at one point. However, there has been radio silence from Sandoval since then. Now the 38-year-old reality star appears to be fed up with his lack of cooperation on the matter. And Ariana is now suing Sandoval over their home! This house battle is heating up, y’all!

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, she filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant said in the suit that she wants a “partition by sale,” meaning she wants the judge to force them to sell the property and split the profits of it.

Ariana even made a point to state she does not want a “division in kind,” in which they each keep their ownership interest of the home. In this situation, Ariana potentially could sell to a third party or vice versa. However, this scenario is not ideal for the television personality! She just wants them to sell the place and both move out.

Sandoval has not responded to the lawsuit yet. But what did he expect her to do? If he wasn’t going to continue negotiations or agree to sell the property, Ariana had to do something to move things along! She cannot (and definitely doesn’t want to) spend the rest of her life fighting over this house with her cheating ex!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]