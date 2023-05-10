Tom Sandoval LAUGHS Over How Ariana Madix Found Out About Raquel Leviss Affair! Watch!

Tom Sandoval proved — once again — why he isn’t the number one guy in the Vanderpump Rules group.

While performing with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, for a half-empty auditorium at The Space at Westbury in New York last week, the 40-year-old reality star was seen in a video posted on TikTok introducing one of the group’s original songs, Superstars. Innerestingly the track dropped on the same day that Ariana Madix learned about her ex-boyfriend’s affair — so of course, Sandoval couldn’t help but joke about the situation before performing the song.

He said during the gig:

“Here’s an original song. Came out the day that my phone infamously fell out of my pocket.”

And you’ll never guess what he did next. He then let out a big laugh. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow. What happened wasn’t funny, as Ariana was horribly hurt by two of the most important people in her life at that time.

In case you don’t recall, Sandoval was caught red-handed having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss in March when his phone fell out of his pocket during a show at TomTom in West Hollywood. Ariana discovered a sexually explicit video of her former best friend on the device and subsequently dumped the restaurant owner. This was no doubt an inconceivably painful day for the 37-year-old since she ended a nine-year relationship and lost one of her closest pals. This person was also someone who fans have seen Ariana defend over and over again — even while her Vanderpump Rules castmates were questioning the 28-year-old’s antics and close relationship with Sandoval. The moment at TomTom must have been heartbreaking for Ariana.

So the fact that he decided to laugh at the whole betrayal now? Yeah, Bravo fans were not happy about it! They took to the comments section of the TikTok video to blast Sandoval for his “diabolical laugh,” writing:

“The way he thinks it’s okay to joke about this stuff or make light of it is wild to me.” “Just when you think he can’t stoop any lower? He laughs about his actions!” “such a bad look for him i don’t even think he realizes it.” “It’s safe to say he is embracing his villain era” “He’s literally LOVING every minute of this.” “That fact he think it’s funny is very sad” “Yeah such a hilarious moment…” “It’s the laughing for me.” “Oh my god that laugh is evil.” “No remorse…just jokes”

But did anyone expect Sandoval to have remorse for his actions? He’s proven time and time again over the past few months that he isn’t sorry about the affair, only choosing to make excuses — plus jokes now– about what happened instead. For instance, he changed the lyrics to Fountains of Wayne’s 2003 popular song Stacy’s Mom to sing:

“Schwartzy’s mom has got it going on / She’s all I want and I waited for so long. Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me.”

Obvi “Schwartzy” refers to his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. Innerestingly enough, Schwartz also had a minor fling with Raquel at one point in August of 2022 — right around when her affair with Sandoval started. You can hear the lyric change (below):

Ugh. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

