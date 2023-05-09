Lala Kent Has Strong Opinions On Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Divorce!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s divorce is making Lala Kent reflect on her own romantic life.

If you haven’t heard, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been going through it… From narrowly escaping foreclosure on her home earlier this year to now owing over $1 million to the IRS. On Monday she split from her former NFL linebacker husband, Kroy Biermann. So yeah, there’s been trouble in paradise, to say the least. However, she can take comfort in her fellow Bravo star expressing sympathy for her less-than-ideal situation.

Shortly after news of Kim’s split broke Monday, Lala took to Instagram to share her thoughts in a candid Story post. She began:

“I just saw the news about Kroy Biermann and Kim getting divorced, and I have to say, so devastating, right? Never like to see that, especially kids being involved makes me sad.”

Kim and Kroy, of course, share sons Kroy ‘KJ’ Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The former Atlanta Falcons star also adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the reality star welcomed in previous relationships.

Lala continued in her post:

“Flip side: it just puts another cosign on what I want in my life — which is no partner. No partner. Nope, not happening. Not happening. I can control me, I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time.’ That says to me, ‘Liability.’ I don’t like liabilities.”

Ouch! That man has made her so cynical!

As Perezcious readers know, the Vanderpump Rules star split from ex Randall Emmett in 2021 after cheating rumors surfaced, not long after welcoming their daughter, Ocean. And of course, Randall has had his own financial scandals as well… so this Kim sitch has to be triggering in that regard, too!

The 32-year-old previously opened up about her own co-parenting situation with Emmett on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January of last year:

“We communicate through an app, and it has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

We’re sure after Kim’s news AND the Scandoval drama with VPR co-star Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, Lala’s desire for a relationship of her own is basically non-existent at the moment! We don’t blame her!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

