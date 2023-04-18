Ariana Madix DEFENDS Raquel Leviss In New Pre-Scandoval Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: 'She’s Not A Whore'

She always had her back…

In a sneak preview of this week’s Vanderpump Rules episode, shared with E! News on Tuesday, Ariana Madix defends Raquel Leviss against Katie Maloney, who called her a “whore” for kissing Tom Schwartz!

In the scene, Ariana, Katie, and Tom Sandoval can be seen standing in a kitchen as they discuss Schwartz and Leviss’ decision to lock lips while in Mexico for Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies. If you don’t recall the drama, Sandoval had been encouraging his bestie to hook up with the SUR waitress for quite some time, but he never made any moves. That is until the wedding!

The sneak peek starts with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman questioning Maloney if she and her ex-husband are still friends after the situation, saying:

“Are you guys not friends anymore because of him and Raquel making out?”

He goes on to stick up for Schwartz (and Raquel…), adding:

“I don’t think it was really like a big deal. They were just two single people that are decent looking in like Mexico that just decided to make out.”

Katie was quick to hit back, insisting they had agreed not to get involved with other co-stars after their split:

“We’ve had 900 conversations about it and he’s told me a hundred times, ‘I’m not interested in her, nothing’s ever gonna happen.’ It’s too close to home.”

Fair! As we’ve seen with Scandoval, stuff like this gets messy FAST! No wonder she didn’t want to deal with it!

Tom clearly wasn’t pleased with that answer, but Katie pressed on as she complained that she now had to deal with the “aftermath” of the kiss. When the bar owner expressed confusion, his then-girlfriend explained:

“Well, they’re not friends anymore, so there’s an aftermath and now it’s going to make it really difficult for her and Raquel to be friends.”

Katie then blasted Leviss, calling her “a f**king whore.” Yeesh! Sandoval, who we know had secretly kissed Raquel already at this point, clapped back at this. But even more surprisingly, Ariana did too!!! She said:

“She’s not a whore. She does not get paid by anyone to do anything.”

Maloney simply responded:

“Well, then she should because she’s acting like one.”

It’s both shocking to hear Ariana defend Raquel and to see Tom sticking up for his friend when he knows he’s already started having an affair!! Truly mind-boggling. You can see the full clip (below)!

This just proves we have so much drama still to come on VPR! Reactions?! Can you believe Ariana was defending Raquel? Bet she regrets it now…

