Tom Sandoval Struggles To Sell Concert Tickets Amid Cheating Scandal!

Tom Sandoval is really hurting from backlash from Scandoval right now.

Why? It turns out his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras were struggling to find people to attend their concert this week! This is of course after the extraordinarily bad press he’s been getting over his affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

The group was scheduled to perform at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, New York, on Thursday night. However, it had been so hard to fill seats that the group resorted to offering a 2-for-1 deal on tickets earlier this week. Damn! According to an email sent out by the theater on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six, they told potential attendees:

“Come see Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras May 4th. Bring a friend on us with our 2 for 1 ticket special.”

Despite offering a special and selling tickets from $42 to $70, Bravo fans weren’t taking the deal! Sandoval’s band only managed to sell out half the auditorium hours before the show was to start. Ouch.

Clearly, the cheating scandal is hurting his business. But what does Sandoval expect? Die-hard Vanderpump Rules fans are his bread and butter, and they’re the exact folks who aren’t going to let him slide! Not after he betrayed his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix — he repeatedly lied to her as he got into a months-long relationship behind her back. Actions have consequences, and Sandoval is seeing those consequences play out at this time.

Although the band struggled to sell tickets, Sandoval still performed on Thursday night. As they say, the show must go on, even for a much smaller crowd! And even if the VPR crew is laughing behind your back!

But you’ll never guess what made a surprise return to the concert — and no, not Raquel. Well, not her physically anyway. When Sandoval took the stage on Thursday night to sing several cover songs, he was noticeably wearing an outfit that symbolized his relationship with the 28-year-old. Yeah, it’s the return of the lightning bolt. He was spotted wearing a black blazer with two lightning bolts on the lapels — and they were lit up. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow.

As for why this matter? Yes, the lightning bolt is the logo for TomTom, his and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump. But he notably wore matching necklaces with Raquel that featured the same symbol during their affair. Eagle-eyed fans noticed soon after the scandal broke that the former pageant queen began wearing a gold lightning bolt charm around her neck in September — and it matched Sandoval’s silver lightning bolt pendant. By then, the duo started having a relationship behind Ariana’s back, and it seemingly symbolized their illicit love for each other. Ugh.

So why are the lightning bolts coming out now? Is this his desperate attempt to drum up some conversation about his band while they’re scrambling to fill seats? Sandoval has to know that fans would be talking about this outfit choice, given the lightning bolt necklace theory.

Or is this his way of trying to send a message to Raquel? As we previously reported, she has entered a mental health treatment facility amid Scandoval. Although the controversial personalities have insisted they’re taking a break from their relationship, perhaps Sandoval is still thinking about Raquel right now.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Sandoval should give up his tour amid Scandoval? Let us know in the comments below.

