Tom Sandoval Complains About Having To Apologize For Cheating On Ariana Madix!

Tom Sandoval is having a pity party over the fallout — when he decided to cheat on Ariana Madix!

On the second episode of his new podcast Everybody Loves Tom (yes, that’s actually the name), the Vanderpump Rules alum sat down with one of his biggest critics — actor Jerry O’Connell. While he sat down with the star, he went on a long-winded rant about how he regrets cheating on his girlfriend of nine years with Rachel Leviss earlier this year:

“I got way over my head. I know that, and I apologize for that. I fully f**king regret it. I feel bad about it. I hate that I hurt people.”

The Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras frontman went on, however, to really make sure everyone knows how painful this whole experience has been for him. And, you know, not anyone he hurt during his affair:

“I, for the most part, have been pretty f**king miserable. I don’t ever, ever want to go through what I went through again. I don’t ever want to be responsible or the cause for ever hurting people like that.”

Jerry, who agreed to come on the podcast after calling Tom a “little boy” for his actions on Watch What Happens Live in March, pressed for more. He wanted to know, if given the opportunity, if there was anything the former SUR bartender would do differently. Sandy answered by saying he’d never have cheated in the first place — which, sure:

“I would have gotten out of my relationship [with Ariana], ripped the Band-Aid off, and not delayed that whole scenario. I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect breakup but it was way beyond that because I saw what Tom [Schwartz] and Katie [Maloney] went through and I wanted to do it better. Do it smoother … I could have done a 100,000 things different.”

His reason for not breaking up with Ariana before was… he wanted to outdo Tom Schwartz‘s breakup with Katie Maloney?! Oookay…

The podcast host added how difficult it was having to make a public apology after the incident, too, citing how Rachel’s former fiancé James Kennedy cheated on her “at least three times” and no one expected an apology from him. Wow.

“I, for not a second, expected [James] to apologize. If James had apologized to me, I would have been like, ‘What are you apologizing to me for? You didn’t do anything to me. You hurt Rachel. Handle your business. I don’t know.'”

He lamented how hard it was being contrite, saying:

“If I cry, it’s crocodile tears; if I don’t, it’s, ‘I’m not showing any emotion.’ If I’m on my knees, I’m overdoing it. If I’m standing up, I should be on my knees.”

Yeah, we’re pretty sure the problem isn’t what choices you make in your apology — it’s that everyone can tell it’s not sincere. There is no correct performative choice you can make to sell the damn apology, to satisfy everyone that you’re really full of remorse. You have to actually be full of remorse. And frankly, this is all coming across like a kid who’s upset they got in trouble.

What do YOU think? Ch-ch-check out the full podcast and let us know (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

