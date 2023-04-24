Ariana Madix Slays AGAIN In Girls Trip To England With Katie Maloney!

Ariana Madix is putting a whole ocean between herself and the Scandoval fallout!

The Vanderpump Rules star grabbed her best gal pals and headed to England for some fun amid her messy breakup with Tom Sandoval! On Saturday, the reality star shared several snapshots of herself in the UK, where she was joined by Katie Maloney, Dayna Kathan, and Raleigh Seldon. The destination? Their friends James Baker and Courtney Berman‘s fairytale wedding in Cheshire!

Ariana looked stunning in a bronze dress while posing in front of a lavish building and an iconic red double-decker bus, writing:

“Lads on tour”

Katie also shared pics from the event, noting it was “Posh AF.” Ch-ch-check it out!

Love!

This is actually Ariana’s second international wedding since she discovered her longtime partner was cheating on her with their Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Last month, the TV personality was seen in Oaxaca, Mexico for another friend’s nuptials. While we’d think it would be super tough to be at several weddings amid this heartbreaking time, some good things have come from these events! She actually met her new love interest, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, at the first wedding, per ET.

Last weekend, the pair sparked major romance rumors when they were seen having the time of their lives during the first weekend of Coachella, including packing on plenty of PDA for all to see! That said, Ariana is keeping her options open and enjoying her new single life. Who knows, maybe she found a British beau to keep her company at this second wedding?! We wouldn’t doubt her dance card is full — she looked AMAZING!

For what it’s worth, she’s seemingly doing much better in the love department than her ex. If you believe what the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has to say these days, he and the SUR waitress are no longer seeing each other as they each battle with the negative backlash of their affair.

Fans are definitely more on Ariana’s side than anything else. In reaction to her stunning new pics, they gushed:

“Omg she lost like 180lbs of dead weight and look at her glow” “Revenge is living your best life. Get it!!!” “Breaking up with a narcissist looks so good on you” “The light in you turned on the day you left. It oozes from you now!”

She truly is living her best life! We know Ariana must still face some tough days considering the scandal is only just beginning to play out on Bravo screens, but it’s good to see she’s getting back out there with the support of her besties! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

