Raquel Leviss Checks Out Of Mental Health Facility: ‘A Totally Different Person’

We have a BIG update on Raquel Leviss!

For the past two months, the 28-year-old reality star has been at The Meadows in Arizona to undergo mental health treatment in the wake of Scandoval. Sources have said Raquel wanted to work on herself after her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, saying:

“Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

But when production started for the next season of Vanderpump Rules in June, everyone wanted to know one thing: What was going on with Raquel in terms of the show? Was she leaving the mental health facility soon? Well, we recently received an answer on the matter when Us Weekly insiders revealed she was in talks to return home very soon.

Although a source warned Raquel “could choose to stay longer,” that doesn’t seem to be the case! Because according to TMZ on Friday, sources with direct knowledge revealed that she has indeed checked out of the mental health facility – and she’s been out for several days now! Raquel apparently left a week ago and has been staying at a friend’s house. It’s unknown where exactly she has been resided for the past week. But the outlet shared that the former pageant queen has been nervous to go out and about. In fact, one insider who has spent time with her recently said that “she is like a totally different person” right now! Whoa! A whole new person?

Now that she has left the treatment facility, does this mean she’ll be returning to film Vanderpump Rules right away? Nope! As of right now, her status on the show is still up in the air. However, she has been in negotiations with Bravo and production about a new contract for season 11 since last month.

It’s hard to imagine her not on the series, especially since she’s been at the center of the drama over the past year! Can you imagine how explosive this upcoming season will be if she ever steps into SUR while Ariana Madix and the other cast members are there? And considering TMZ reported she left with a hefty bill of $200,000, she’s potentially more eager to sign on for season 11 at this time! However, Raquel has to do what’s best for her at the end of the day. If that means not returning to VPR, then so be it. Fans will have to deal. Her mental health is way more important than a reality show.

Everyone will have to see what happens next for Raquel. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

