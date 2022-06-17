Tommy Lee Quits Motley Crüe Tour Mid-Concert After Breaking FOUR RIBS!

It’s looking like Tommy Lee will be benched from tour in the wake of his recent injury.

Ouch! During a Thursday performance in Atlanta, Georgia, the Motley Crüe drummer had to vacate the stage prematurely due to sustaining FOUR broken ribs. Tommy didn’t give any specifics about how the injury occurred, but explained to fans at the event:

“I wish I had a badass story like me and Conor McGregor scraping-out at some f**king bar or something, but I don’t.”

Oh, Tommy, you would be lucky to leave with only four broken ribs if you fought Conor McGregor, LOLz!

The drumming legend was able to get in five songs before peacing out but really shouldn’t have played any at all. He explained to the crowd:

“The doctors told me ‘No playing’ and I was like, ‘Are you f**king joking, bro? We got a tour to do!’”

Apparently the only doctor he thought he needed was Dr. Feelgood!

However, it seems as though Tommy knew he might not finish the entire performance ahead of time as he brought out an alternate in the form of another Tommy — Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos:

“I ain’t sitting out for s**t. My boy, Tommy Clufetos is going to help me out here and I’ll see you guys later. Let’s get on with the godd**n show!”

See the full vid (below):

Rest assured Tommy will be back though, as he later shared on Instagram about the long-awaited Motley Crüe return:

“We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show!”

See the full post (below):

One thing is for sure: Tommy marches to the beat of his own drum!

What do you think about Tommy Lee’s injury, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

