Topher Grace’s Wife Shows Support For Rape Victims Following Danny Masterson’s Sentencing

Topher Grace’s wife is speaking out!

One day after her husband’s former That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape conviction, Ashley Hinshaw took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a message of support for all sexual assault victims. She alongside a picture of some trees on a sunny day:

“To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you.”

Although Ashley never mentioned Danny by name, she no doubt must have been reacting to the 47-year-old actor’s sentencing given the timing. You can see the post (below):

Topher has yet to address his former castmate’s conviction. However, the 45-year-old’s silence comes in contrast to some of his fellow co-stars from That ‘70s show who wrote letters of support for Danny. As we previously reported, it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith all made a plea to the judge for leniency ahead of Danny’s sentencing. Ashton praised The Ranch alum for being a “role model” and “nothing but a positive influence on me.” For her part, Mila shared Danny was an “amazing friend” and like an “older brother figure” to her:

“His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.”

There are no doubt a lot of people applauding Topher and Ashley right now in light of these letters from Ashton and Mila. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

