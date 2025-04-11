The White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Tries To Throw Fans Off Speculation Trail After Hinting At On-Set Drama 

Jason Isaacs is perhaps regretting being so honest about the very real on-set drama between The White Lotus cast!

This season of the HBO show was spicy enough, but things have only escalated between the stars after Sunday’s finale. Fans noticed that on-screen love interests Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood were SUPER gushy about one another in celebration of the big episode, with Walton, a married man, thanking the actress for “being my partner” on a “journey I will never forget” and calling her his “soulmate” in an interview. He posted over a dozen slides on his Instagram Story dedicated to their time on the show, and she also praised him on her feed. They seemed SO CLOSE.

But soon after the posts were published, fans realized that they were no longer following each other on the ‘gram! Some sleuths even think Walton may have blocked Aimee Lou — perhaps because all the lovey-dovey posts were causing issues with his wife Nadia Conners. Crazy stuff!

Speculation about a messy love triangle only grew when fans noticed in a resurfaced interview with The Guardian in February that co-star Jason Isaacs actually teased that there had been “romances that formed and broke” throughout the filming process. Um, WHAT?! He refused to get more specific than that… until now.

Now that everyone is eager to get to the bottom of this mystery, the Harry Potter alum couldn’t help but address his part in the rumor mill during an appearance on The Happy Hour on SiriusXM‘s TODAY Show Radio on Thursday. When asked to elaborate on his eyebrow-raising comments, Jason dished:

“I will tell you this. I told the truth, which was we were there, it’s a whole community. It was a city, and it wasn’t just the actors. People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrators and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together. And like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that.”

Right. But WHO were the romances between?? The 61-year-old kept coy — cause he knows everyone’s overanalyzing everything he says now:

“I read — I’m careful, I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it.”

He’s seen all the fan theories and he’s not impressed — because he’s claiming everyone’s got it all wrong. He urged:

“And all these amateur Sherlock Holmes’ out there, they’re extrapolating, ‘Well, one person posted this,’ and nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People who think they’re onto something, and then it gets magnified because of a thousand other people.”

Huh… That’s a lot of deflecting. Thankfully, Jason kinda tried to clarify his statement, claiming:

“I’m talking about people you’ve never met before half the time, in different departments, and the people in the hair and costume and in the accounts department and stuff.”

But then he totally shut down, adding:

“And, you know, first of all, it’s none of your business.”

OK. So, now he’s really trying to throw fans off by pointing fingers at the crew!

The OA star wrapped up his explanation by reiterating something he’s said in many interviews — that while they were away at a luxury resort in Thailand, the cast was NOT on “a holiday”:

“And I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think, we were on a seven-month holiday and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time. It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere. But for all of you [that] think you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me.”

Well, then. We certainly didn’t get much clarity on what’s going on with Walton and Aimee Lou — except that something intense went down on that set! Clearly, Jason’s trying to check out of this mess he found himself in, though!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does this give you any clarity on the rumored feud?

