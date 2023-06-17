Dean McDermott Announces He's Divorcing Tori Spelling!

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming — but it’s still a heartbreaker.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are finally splitting up officially after 17 years of marriage — and a good two years of divorce speculation. At least… we think they are?

Dean was the one to break the silence, posting to his Instagram account late Friday night. Along with a serious of sweet throwback photos he broke the news to fans, saying:

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. .”

So sad. But also… confusing.

See, you may notice that IG post isn’t here. There’s a reason for that. He deleted it just hours later! Add that to the fact it wasn’t a joint statement — Tori hasn’t said anything about a separation — and suddenly we have more questions than answers.

As we mentioned, the couple have been under extra scrutiny for the past couple years. Tori was seen without her wedding ring, then she admitted in a podcast interview that the couple were no longer sharing a bed. In the time since we’ve had plenty of evidence, sources coming forward, etc., that the couple were headed to splitsville. But the couple themselves kept mum on the whole thing, and the day of a conscious uncoupling announcement never came.

In fact, back in February it seemed like all the hard work behind the scenes, all the not giving up, may have worked. They were spotted on a dinner date, holding hands and making out like a couple teenagers.

So now to see Dean put up a definitive post like this — only to take it down after just a few hours? Did Tori talk him into deleting? Is it because she isn’t ready to announce? Or she isn’t willing to give up on the marriage yet?? As Dean mentioned, the couple share five kids, so we can see why she’d be desperate to hold it together, endless fighting or no. But will they? Or is this finally the end?

We mean, how do you come back from announcing you’re going your “separate ways” online? We guess we’ll see!

