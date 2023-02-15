Back On! Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Holding Hands & Making Out After Months Of Divorce Rumors

Looks like Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are here to stay — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

As Perezcious readers know, Tori and Dean have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship — but in recent years it’s seemed like it was all over… In 2021 she was spotted without her wedding ring multiple times. The pair then failed to acknowledge their 15th AND 16th wedding anniversaries the past couple Mays on social media — even though they’d always posted in the past. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also confessed on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she and Dean were no longer sharing a bed. But things didn’t stop there…

Dean never made it on the family’s Christmas card in 2021 and they spent New Year’s separately. While Tori explained that he wasn’t in the pic for the car because he was busy filming a new movie when it was taken, people were not convinced that everything was good between them. The Scary Movie 2 star then snubbed her hubby on Father’s day last year — instead paying tribute to Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin. Then she was seen outside of an attorney’s office at one point holding documents that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.” An Us Weekly source also revealed in June that they were “going through with a trial separation.”

We mean… they call it a trial separation, but did anyone really expect them to bounce back from all that??

But last November things seemed to be looking up when Dean appeared on the family’s holiday card! Tori shared it to Instagram at the time, writing:

“It’s my favorite time of year! And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!”

And this seems to be more than just friendly exes working out their co-parenting together.

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com posted pics of Tori and Dean out on a date — a real date! And there was lots of PDA, guys! The loved-up pair had dinner at the super romantic Noi Due Trattoria in El Lay on Monday night — the day before Valentine’s — where they embraced one another and smooched at their outdoor table. The 49-year-old actress was wearing a gorg long sleeve ruched red dress and her 56-year-old hubby donned a jacket and tie with some black rimmed glasses. They stared into each other’s eyes and enjoyed wine, looking like a couple of teenagers in love. Only, you know, now wise enough to schedule the romantic restaurant on the 13th to avoid the rush! LOLz!

When they got back to their car after holding hands for the whole walk, the two lovebirds shared a super steamy kiss. Definitely looks like things are back ON and constantly improving.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

