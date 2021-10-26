Tori Spelling 'Trapped' In Marriage After 'Really Serious' Fight With Dean McDermott!

Tori Spelling may be trying to get out of her marriage with Dean McDermott, but doing so is apparently no easy feat!

Because according to an Us Weekly source, the 54-year-old actor said he would sue the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum if she went through with filing for divorce!

The insider told the outlet that Tori, who has been married to Dean since May 2006, “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now” because she can’t afford the big costs it will bring — and we’re not just talking about legal fees. The source said the pair recently had a “fight” after the Pretty Hard Cases actor “went missing” for two days following an argument; when he returned, Dean reportedly said he would sue the Stori Telling author for alimony and child support.

Apparently, the 90210MG podcast co-host pointed out that McDermott signed a prenup before they got married, meaning he won’t get any money if they divorce. However, the source said Tori recently learned her hubby could still sue her for child support if they break up!

Explaining that Tori is now “pissed” at her attorneys, the insider said:

“She went ballistic.”

The confidante went on to say the pair’s most recent fight left the Scary Movie 2 actress “very upset,” especially since the duo — who share Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — “have tried counseling” from time to time. The source noted that while Spelling and McDermott “constantly fight and break up,” this argument was “really serious.”

The insider also claimed that Tori “sucked it up” when she went to Disneyland with McDermott and their kids last week, because their children “have no idea what’s going on.” And although Tori has apparently remained in her “miserable” marriage “for the kids,” the source said the main reason the actress “feels trapped” is because of money, adding:

“Money is an issue and it’s always been an issue.”

Aaron Spelling’s daughter first sparked breakup rumors earlier this year when she revealed that she and Dean were sleeping in different bedrooms. She told Jeff Lewis:

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed… Since [Dean] left [to work on a project] — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

But divorce speculation really swirled earlier this month when Tori was spotted outside an attorney’s office holding a notepad that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.”

All we’ll say is: hopefully this gets straightened out before the couple’s children catch on.

