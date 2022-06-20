Tori Spelling SNUBS Dean McDermott In Father's Day Post About... Lance Bass?!?

Tori Spelling gave lots of appreciation for some of the dads in her life on Father’s Day — but forgot to mention her own baby daddy…

The 49-year-old shared on Sunday that she used her Father’s Day time with none other than Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin. She explained in her Instagram post:

“By coincidence got to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet.”

Hmmm… That’s a peculiar choice of daddies to celebrate considering she shares five children with her husband, Dean McDermott, even if the celebration was by “coincidence.” She concluded her post without a single mention of Dean!

“Happy Father’s Day everyone and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again. ”

While he could technically fall under the category of “everyone,” so could all the other dads in the world. For someone she shares so many kids with you would think she’d give at least a BIT more of a direct tribute! And as for her mention of baby fever, let’s maybe stick with the five you have now, Tori, particularly since you don’t seem too keen on keeping Dean around, LOLz!

Tori’s post comes just days after the latest reports that the two are on the outs, specifically with a full trial separation! If her Father’s Day message isn’t a clear piece of evidence to back up those reports, then we’re not sure what is!

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where the Tori Train stops next. Our guess: somewhere with lots of shade.

What do you think about Tori snubbing baby daddy Dean on Father’s Day, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

