Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Finally Giving In With ‘Trial Separation’?!

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finally calling it quits?

Rumors have been swirling around for a while now that the couple are heading to splitsville ever since the paparazzi first caught the 49-year-old actress without her wedding ring in March 2021 — not to mention she removed “wife” from her Instagram bio. Adding fuel to the split speculation, Tori and Dean never acknowledged their 15th AND 16th wedding anniversary in May on social media like they have done for their special day in the past.

Another big sign that their relationship was on the rocks? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted last year that the two actually sleep in separate beds and was later seen outside an attorney’s office holding documents that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.” Yikes!

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Tori and Dean ended up splitting. However, the 55-year-old television personality also seemingly dismissed the rumors on the Feminine Warrior podcast, saying “if that’s what you want to think, then think it.” He also noted that he wouldn’t address any gossip, making it seem like “we’re divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.”

But now, they seem to be one step closer to officially pulling the plug on their relationship!

According to an Us Weekly source, friends of Dean and Tori got an update at some point that they were “going through with a trial separation.” Whoa! In fact, her inner circle are actually concerned about the author as she has distancing herself from everyone amid this rough patch in her marriage:

“Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore. They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

Oh no!

Another insider pointed out that the divorce has “been put on pause” for now since their relationship is always such a “roller-coaster.” Even more so, they are more worried about what is best for their kids:

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped. Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

While Tori and Dean might be working on their relationship with this arrangement, it sounds like those around them are pretty certain that the duo have just reached their breaking point and are over. Of course, the twosome have not confirmed whether or not they are in a “trial separation” at this time, so everyone will have to wait and see if there is any truth to this new report.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Tori and Dean will eventually breakup?

