Tori Spelling Didn't Cook For Her Kids For 2 Years After Dean McDermott Divorce -- Why It Was Too Triggering!

Tori Spelling didn’t just break up with Dean McDermott… She broke up with cooking, too!

During Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the mom of five revealed that for nearly TWO whole years after she and the Chopped Canada host broke up, she couldn’t bring herself to get into the kitchen, not even for their children:

“For about almost two years I didn’t cook, it was like all Postmates, Uber Eats, and I would feel so guilty ordering food and not cooking for the kids, but physically and emotionally, I just couldn’t.”

Tori said it was triggering to even think about:

“It was like it was that day. I would walk into the kitchen and literally look at pans and pots and I don’t know, it was like this overwhelming feeling inside of like, I guess that all the pain was locked inside and cooking was just that trigger, which really bummed me out.”

Wow! That’s heavy… But why was the kitchen a “trigger” area? Because cooking for someone is an act of love? No, it’s the opposite! It’s because that’s the main area she and Dean fought!

The 52-year-old explained:

“I was the DIY cook and he was the culinary chef. He would cringe every time I’d be chopping something. He was super supportive of my cooking, but it kind of embarrassed me because I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything right.’”

But one “huge fight” in particular stands out:

“When Dean and I separated, our last fight, kind of when everything blew up, was in the kitchen.”

But now that some time has passed, she’s gotten back into her culinary bag! The 90210 alum dished:

“I’m happy to say that I went back to the kitchen. I made an agreement with the kids, like I’m going to cook every night. I feel really happy being back in the kitchen and so I’ve been cooking every night.”

She admitted it can be “challenging” to accommodate all five of her children’s taste preferences, but revealed ChatGPT is her saving grace for ideas. And don’t rule out a professional cooking career in her future! Tori noted she would LOVE to go to culinary school someday:

“It’s my dream, it’s on my bucket list.”

Well, she’s sure got a lot of mouths to feed! Together, she and Dean share Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13 Finn, 13, and Beau, 8 . Do YOU see the culinary arts in Tori’s future? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

