Sharna Burgess Goes On The Attack After Follower Asks Why Brian Austin Green's Son ‘Looks Like A Girl’

Don’t mess with a momma bear’s cub! One netizen discovered that sentiment the hard way after dropping a critical comment on Sharna Burgess’ latest Instagram post…

Basically, Sharna innocently shared with followers earlier this week that Zane, her son with Brian Austin Green, is somehow already 3 years old and starting pre-k! (How did that happen??) Alongside a video and photos of the little guy ready for his first day of school, the doting mother wrote about how utterly proud she is of this milestone moment:

“My big boy is still little… but today when he woke up he felt a little bigger, a little more grown, and a little bit less my baby. I am not well. And yet I couldn’t be more proud”

You can read her full post (below):

Where does the time go! It feels like she was JUST pregnant with him!

As we covered earlier this week, Brian’s three children with Megan Fox, including Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, also made an appearance to hype up their little brother. So cute!

But while the majority of us see this as cuteness overload, one cynical fan took to the comments to leave a remark regarding Zane AND Brian’s other kids’ appearances:

“Damn now even this boy looks like a girl why do all his boys look like girls?”

Ugh. Come on, now — y’all really going to comment on the appearance of children?? And Sharna was NOT about to stand for any slander! The protective momma responded to the critic with an absolute slam dunk:

“Take you’re [sic] account off private so I can comment on how you look too ”

HA! That’s SO valid! It’s sure easy to drop rude comments from a private profile so other’s can’t critique you back! As of now, Sharna has seemingly disabled comments on the post. So upsetting she feels the need to do so. People can be so thoughtless on the internet, even to kids…

Megan has, of course, already had to deal with it. She’s already served her time blasting folks for commenting on her kids’ looks, and not just in the comments section either! A politician got in on it, too!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

