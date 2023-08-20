Tori Spelling Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized: 'Missing My Kiddos So Much'

Oh no! Tori Spelling has been hospitalized.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old took to Instagram Stories to reveal she has been in the hospital over the past four days with an undisclosed medical issue. She shared a picture of her hospital bracelet dated “ 8/17/2023,” an IV in her arm, and a peek of the blue blanket on her bed. Along with the picture, she wrote a caption that read:

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much. Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

Related: Tori Cried When She Learned Father’s Fortune Was Going To Her Mom

Although Tori hasn’t revealed what happened, she and her five children previously were hospitalized following a mold infestation in their home. She told her followers back in May the family had been getting “sick” for a while:

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

Afterward, Tori and her husband Dean McDermott hired an inspector who discovered their home had an “extreme mold” problem. This resulted in them needing to leave their home:

“Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years. My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. [I’m] overwhelmed.”

On top of a mold issue, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum seems to be dealing with a potential breakup with Dean. However, it is unclear where their relationship currently stands as the 56-year-old actor deleted a divorce announcement and sources have come forward to say “are doing really good” at this time. But since leaving their home, Tori and her kids – with Dean nowhere to be found – have been staying in a budget RV. One insider for Us Weekly claimed the family hasn’t permanently moved into the motorhome but is on a budget “ summer vacation” instead. Hmm…

Hopefully, Tori will feel better and reunite with her kiddos soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]