Tori Spelling Posts Pics Of Kids LOVING Their Controversial RV Summer! So There!

Tori Spelling is making the most of her RV summer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share a set of carousel snaps of what life has been like for her and her children in the Ventura County-area recreational vehicle they’re living in.

Of course, the 50-year-old actress and her five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — were driven from their home earlier this year after persistent mold-related problems. Oh, and also she and husband Dean McDermott announced their (maybe?) separation after 17 years of marriage. Whatever the circumstances, it was time for Tori to get out of Dodge — and into a Winnebago! Car jokes!

Related: Candy DID Offer Tori Spelling A House — But She Turned It Down?!

We’ve heard Dean isn’t happy about Tori’s choice of temp housing. But based on these new pics, the kids seem to be doing just fine! In one snap, Stella and Finn can be seen standing on top of the recreational vehicle. In another, Tori is all smiles while cuddled in bed with Beau. And in several other photos, the veteran TV star and her fam can be seen walking along the beach and enjoying the waves of the Pacific Ocean. Not bad, TBH!

The actress and television personality dropped this touching caption along with the snaps:

“as long as we have each other”

It’s SO giving Growing Pains theme song!

She added a couple key hashtags to the mix for good measure, as well:

“#summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool”

You can see the series of ten carousel pics down (below):

Wow!

Those outdoor pictures definitely look gorgeous. That part of the California coast just north of El Lay is soooo pretty. It really does seem like a fun, low-key, laid-back summer!

Of course, the post is significant for far more reasons than that. For one, this is Tori’s first IG post since mid-July — and since it came out late that month that she and the kids were staying at a $100-per-night motel after their “extreme” mold infestation drove them from their home.

Related: Tori Goes OFF On Realtor For ‘Mocking’ Her Fam’s Housing ‘Crisis’! See The Texts HERE!

That motel stay was short-lived, though, in favor of this RV move to the campground seen in these new snaps. And even that second move didn’t come about without major dramz!!

As we previously reported, Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg offered up his $9 million Bel-Air mansion for Tori and the kids to stay in for at least a few weeks while she got back on her feet. She reportedly accepted that offer briefly, then abruptly left that pad after less than a week.

And now, Flagg and other close pals are completely confused regarding Tori’s living situation with the kiddos. As we reported on Thursday, one of Tori’s close pals believes the RV move was made in order to teach her kids a “lesson” about life. Barstool Sports personality and Spelling pal Joey Camasta said this of the curious move out of Flagg’s mansion:

“I think her saying no to Josh is just saying, ‘thank you, I appreciate it, but I’m good. I’m gonna teach my kids this lesson of resilience and show them that Mommy was raised with the money, and it didn’t get me where it should be. I want to teach you kids that working hard and doing what it takes to take care of your family and stay together is ultimately what’s important.'”

Hmmm…

Could Joey have been right? It certainly looks like a family getting along during a different kind of vacay. Whatever the case may be, these fresh IG pics definitely tell a summer story.

What do U make of these new images, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]