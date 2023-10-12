Tori Spelling Remembers Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry On What Would Have Been His 57th Birthday

Tori Spelling is remembering Luke Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday.

On Wednesday, the mother of five took to Instagram to commemorate her late friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star on a day that is now shrouded in sadness for his loved ones.

Tori shared a throwback pic of the two on her Story, in which she sported a tiny white dress while dancing alongside the late actor, who wore a light gray blazer over a white shirt and blue jeans. She wrote:

“Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one. Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don’t know that many sadly. He was one. Happy birthday. Missing you always.”

So sad. They really grew up together! And he was always there for her! Also, we wonder who that subtle shade about not knowing many “kind humans” was about… maybe her estranged husband Dean McDermott??

Luke sadly passed back in 2019 after “suffering a massive stroke.” Luckily, he was surrounded by family, including his son Jack, 26, daughter, Sophie, 23, and ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Happy heavenly birthday, Luke!

