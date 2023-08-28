Dean McDermott Is 'At His Wits End' Right Now With Tori Spelling Amid Ongoing Issues

Dean McDermott is having a tough time dealing with Tori Spelling right now.

As we all know, the actor shocked the world when he posted a divorce announcement on his Instagram back in June — only for him to quickly delete it. The couple has seemingly been estranged ever since while Tori travels around with their five children, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, in an RV.

The mobile home is supposedly just for some summer fun, but the family has been displaced after discovering a major mold infestation in their rental home back in May which was causing them to all be severely sick for months. So, nobody is quite sure what’s going on…

Now, a source for DailyMail.com is opening up about how Dean is feeling about his (former?!) wife making headlines as she travels around with her brood. They said on Friday:

“Dean is at his wits end when it comes to Tori, even when he feels bad for her, he questions what she is doing next.”

Feels bad for her? Why isn’t he helping her — and their kids?? We’ve hardly seen him around since the confusing split. Just saying!

That said, there are plenty of reasons to feel bad for Tori right now. Not only is she dealing with a housing issue, but the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed last week that she was hospitalized for several days for an undisclosed illness. She was then seen leaving the facility covered in bruises! Scary! Sources have previously said it was possibly due to the mold issue.

Despite this medical scare, the Chopped Canada host is keeping focused on his children:

“Dean’s main focus all along has been being a great father. He loves his kids so much and wants the absolute best for them and will fight tooth and nail for them and wanted to do that with Tori, but living with Tori became a chore.”

Oof.

On how he’s helping the family get through this tough time, they added:

“Now with Tori’s living arrangements, health concerns, and drama-charged life, Dean is trying to navigate through it all and be there for her and the kids through the tough times and to steer clear when Tori is being Tori. It has been a bunch of hoops that there seems to be no end in sight.”

It doesn’t help that the couple “can’t get on the same page” about how to deal with their struggles — and, in particular, the fact that Tori is willing to be so public about this rough chapter of their lives when Dean would prefer to be more private. Except he was the one to reveal they (might be?) divorcing!

The insider went on:

“Dean is really trying to figure it all out, but Tori is making that difficult, Dean wants to figure everything out behind closed doors and Tori is interested in making everything public and having people feel bad for her.”

Jeez…

They continued:

“They can’t get on the same page, and it looks to Dean that she doesn’t want the help which is very frustrating. There is going to be more of the same in the immediate future and Dean hates it because he doesn’t want to be looked at as the bad guy.”

Well, things certainly don’t sound better between these two! What a shame!

Thoughts, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

