Tori Spelling Remembers Time Luke Perry 'Went To Brawl' Her Abusive Boyfriend!

Honoring Luke Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday, his old friend Tori Spelling shared some amazing anecdotes about the late star — stories that continue to speak to his great character.

On Monday, the 48-year-old shared a throwback photo of her Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who died in 2019 after suffering a stroke at the age of 52, giving her a kiss on the cheek. She wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke… You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you.”

The Stori Telling author went on to describe the Riverdale alum as “one of a kind” and recalled how he was always there for her — including the time he “went to brawl” to defend Tori from an allegedly abusive boyfriend. She wrote:

“I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely… Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life.”

Whoa…

Aaron Spelling’s daughter didn’t name her allegedly abusive ex, but in the ‘90s she was linked to a few famous men, including Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and Greg Vaughan. However, we’re pretty sure we know who she’s talking about.

During her 90210 years, Tori also dated actor Nick Savalas, whom she later described as a “bad boyfriend” — even specifically saying he was “verbally abusive.” The actress previously told Entertainment Weekly that her two-year relationship with Nick “was a nightmare,” sharing:

“He was never physically abusive, but he was verbally abusive, telling me 10 times a day how ugly I was.”

So, this might just be who Luke went toe to toe with.

Thankfully, Luke was always there to make Tori feel like the star she was. Explaining how the actor used to call her “camel” because of her long eyelashes, Tori wrote:

“You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades.”

The mother-of-five recalled how Perry — who was a father to Jack, 24, and Sophie, 21 — would ask about her children when he’d text or call and pass along that “Uncle Luke loves them,” adding:

“As a parent you defined hands on. Always putting Jack and Sophie first. Loved showing off pics of Jack wrestling and the purses and pieces Sophie designed and crafted. Always saying T you and Soph would hit it off DIY’ing together.”

She then took a moment to reflect on some regrets, writing:

“We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best}, and that I couldn’t fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them. Sorry both those things never happened.”

Spelling concluded her emotional reminiscence by insisting that “we all miss you and hold you in our hearts” today and every day, noting:

“Everyone does. You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey.”

Awwww. She’s certainly right about that!

Check out the bittersweet post (below):

