Savannah Chrisley Is 'Grateful' For New BF Robert Shiver Weeks After Tragic Death Of Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is grateful for the new man in her life — especially while going through tough times with the sudden death of her ex-fiancé.

Of course, the Chrisley Knows Best alum has been mourning the loss of former fiancé Nic Kerdiles, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last month. She’s navigating the tricky realm of unexpected parenthood, too, after taking on guardianship of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe after prison sentences were handed down to her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

So to say things have been heavy AF lately for Savannah is a bit of an understatement. Oh, and did we mention she’s also starring on this season of Fox‘s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?! Personally, professionally, emotionally — the 26-year-old has a full plate in every which way.

But there’s salvation! Enter: Robert Shiver (inset above, left). The 38-year-old is Savannah’s current boyfriend, and a hunky former NFL star at that. But you may know his name from elsewhere if you follow true crime. See, he is also the recent near-victim of his ex-wife Lindsay Shiver‘s alleged murder plot. As Sav explained on Nick Viall‘s podcast last month, Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with trying to hire two local men to kill Robert. Yeesh!

So, now that we’re all caught up, it sounds like Savannah is feeling serious support from the thankfully-not-murdered ex-athlete! While promoting Special Forces, Savannah explained to Us Weekly how Robert has been instrumental in getting her through this tough time in her life. First, she gushed about how she “could not be happier” being with “such an amazing human being.” Then, the Sassy By Savannah mogul added:

“Everything is great. I’m so thankful to just have such a great person in my life.”

She went on:

“This is a relationship that I’m like, ‘I want to protect and love and even who knows where it’s going to end up,’ but even if it [didn’t] end up as The One, I am so grateful to have met [Shiver].”

Wow! And she swooned even further about how they each need this romantic connection after tough times in their respective lives leading up to this point:

“It’s just during the phases we’re both at in life right now — I feel like God knew this was exactly what we needed.”

Awww!

Now, she did also admit that she’s thinking better of at least one thing… As we referenced up top, the story of Shiver’s wife and the alleged hitman plot resurfaced big-time in recent weeks because Savannah dished about the deets on Viall Files. Thinking better of doing that ever again, she wisecracked to the mag:

“I obviously went on a podcast and spilled my guts and now I laugh and I’m like, ‘Alright, no more drinking lime before a podcast.’ I’ve learned my lesson there.”

Yeah… that’s probably a good call! Ha!

In all seriousness, we know Nic’s death has hit her very hard. Even though they’d split up well before the accident, the ex-hockey star’s sudden passing hasn’t been easy for Savannah to navigate. To hear that she’s in a healthy and reaffirming place with Shiver, someone who’s had his own brush with death, however different, now warms our hearts, though. Sending love and light!

