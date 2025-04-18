Tori Spelling & Carmen Electra Once Used Spy Tech To Catch Their Boyfriends Cheating!

Tori Spelling and Carmen Electra were little spies back in the day!!

On Thursday’s brand-new episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old television star told a HIGHlarious (and also pretty sad, tbh) tale about how she and Carmen once found out their awful back-in-the-day boyfriends had been cheating on them. But it wasn’t that they were dating cheaters way back when which was the story here. No, the real takeaway from this tale is that the pair used then-high-tech spy tools to figure it out!

During Thursday’s fresh episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled how it was waaaaaay back in the halcyon days of the early ’90s when she and Electra were BFFs. At the time, they both had boyfriends, too. But to hear Tori tell it, they didn’t think a whole helluva lot of the guys they were seeing:

“I had a boyfriend, and this is so wild. I was best friends, this is random — Carmen Electra, I was best friends with her. I’m talking when I was like 19, and I had this bad boyfriend.”

As Tori explained, the now-52-year-old Electra also had that aforementioned “bad boyfriend.” And worse yet, while the girls were BFFs with each other at the time, the boys were, too! And they played off each other’s worst impulses! Tori recalled how the gals loved to stay at home and lounge while the guys, uhhhh, did not. She said:

“They were always going off and gambling. She and I would just be homebodies at home.”

That’s not a good pairing! Well, eventually, Tori got so suspicious about her boyfriend’s possible infidelity that she decided to make a move to figure out if he was stepping out behind her back. That move, as she recalled, was to go buy a listening device at a spy store so she could attach it to his phone:

“I went to a spy store because I was like, ‘I know my boyfriend is cheating on me.’ We got a listening device, put it on the phone and recorded.”

So deliciously conspiratorial! And so cunning! And also… so shocking when the results came back!

Calling it a “moment of truth” about both boyfriends, Tori recalled how the women unfortunately found out that not only was Tori’s man betraying her like Spelling had suspected, but Carmen’s guy was, too!!! The longtime TV star said:

“Instead — I mean, my boyfriend was cheating on me — but we found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.”

Oh noooo!

Nothing worse than finding out your man and your BFF’s man are both stepping out on you two. Like, uh, simultaneously. Ugh!! But hey, at least the women could definitively learn what was going on and dump the dudes right then and there!

