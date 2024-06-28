Tori Spelling Reveals She Still Has Two Of Her Placentas -- She Keeps Them WHERE?!

Tori Spelling kept some mementos from her pregnancies — for over seven years!

On a new episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old actress revealed she’s been keeping TWO placentas. Although, she’s not sure from which pregnancies… She and Dean McDermott share kiddos Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Stella, 16, Finn, 11, or Beau, 7 — so that means the temporary organs are at LEAST seven years old. Wow!

And guess where she keeps them! The 90210 alum dished:

“I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would that’d be my placenta. Unsure which child. There’s 2 in there. So unless I have, like, the biggest placenta in the world, there’s there’s there’s 2 vats in there.”

The freezer, wow. How appetizing! She said the reason she did this is because she was “too lazy” to do any of the other traditional things with her placenta:

“This is normal. Because there’s all that fancy stuff you’re supposed to they say it’s good luck to eat it, or it’s good luck to bury it, or it’s good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills and I’m just too lazy to send it out.”

But her own freezer isn’t the only place she’s keeping her placentas! Her “best friend Jess” has been keeping her youngest son’s placenta in her freezer:

“His is still in her freezer. You want to talk good friends? She came to the hospital the day Beau was born…But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home.”

Although Jess has asked Tori to come get the placenta “a few times over the last seven years”, she still hasn’t made the trip. She joked on the podcast:

“I’m going to one day.”

As far as why she only has two of her placentas left in her freezer and not all of them? She lost them IN A MOVE! The True Tori star revealed:

“The ones in my freezer currently, I don’t know. We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost. Imagine they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and…that would be interesting to put on eBay.”

Wild!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

