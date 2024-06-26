Tori Spelling Reveals She Secretly Got Her First Boob Job As A Teenager In A Strip Mall -- It Sounds So Sketchy!

She’s so lucky this didn’t end disastrously!

Tori Spelling just recalled getting her first-ever boob job… in a strip mall! In the latest episode of her podcast MisSPELLING out on Saturday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was answering listener questions when she read one that said:

“Did I get my boobs done in the back of a van down by the river?”

LOLz! So shady! BTW, that’s a reference to Chris Farley’s Matt Foley sketch on Saturday Night Live, if you don’t know. Not sure the point of that in this context…

Related: Tori’s Kids Got Her Some UNUSUAL Piercings For Mother’s Day!

But it did make Tori laugh! She took the comment lightly, joking:

“I’ve always wanted to have sex in the back of a van. Not while I get my boobs done. And not by the river. Maybe by a beautiful lake.”

But then she actually got into the deets about her boobs, teasing:

“My boobs? Which version of them? I just got them done again, you guys. I think these aren’t the ones either, goddamn it. […] Third time will be the charm.”

Ha! The actress went on:

“I think they’re okay now. My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller, because, looking back to the ’90s, I was like, I liked my boobs. I wish I had just kept them. Like, they’re really great.”

But when she underwent her first surgery, she “wanted to make them fuller” adding that she was “like 32B, maybe like an A+ or minus.” She recalled:

“My first boob job, I had a friend at the time — it was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend’s girlfriend [who “was a stripper and she had her boobs done”] — and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place.'”

The True Tori alum noted she was “so scared to tell anybody” but decided to have the procedure anyway, continuing:

“I went to this doctor and it was in a strip mall. I can’t make this up. I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like ‘Uh, this isn’t Beverly Hills. What’s happening?’ I was confused, and now I know, hey, you can get everything done in a strip mall. I was concerned, but of course, I didn’t say anything, and I got them done.”

LMFAO! At least the surgery wasn’t done in a van down by the river!

As she recovered from the operation, Tori leaned on her famous pals to get through it — because she was afraid to tell her parents Aaron and Candy! She added:

“At the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me. I can’t even make this stuff up, you guys.”

But because it was Christmastime, her friends had to go home and she was left with no option but to tell her mom! She recalled bemusedly:

“I was bandaged up and my mom came over and I was like, ‘I have to tell you something.’”

To her surprise, Candy “was really cool about it,” and asked about her ankle tattoo instead. Hah! What a wild first boob job story — thank goodness it wasn’t a disaster considering it doesn’t sound like she really vetted the doc! And to think, all these years later, she’s still not happy with her results! Oof. We hope she’s at least upgraded to a more fancy doctor’s office.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]